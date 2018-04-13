Southwest Adds Six Flights From San Jose

Southwest Airlines has begun operating more than a dozen new nonstop routes across North America. San Jose’s Mineta Airport saw six new nonstop routes take off last Sunday, adding more nonstop routes from the Bay Area to cities across the United States.

Southwest is the busiest airline in San Jose with over 80 daily flights.

On Sun., Apr. 8, 2018, Southwest inaugurated service on 11 new routes between cities throughout California and cities across the United States. The nonstop flights will take Customers between:

San Jose, Calif. and Boise

San Jose, Calif. and Houston

San Jose, Calif. and Spokane

San Jose, Calif. and St. Louis

San Jose, Calif. and New Orleans (Flights operate on Sundays)

San Jose, Calif. and Albuquerque (Flights operate on Sundays)

San Francisco and Austin

Sacramento and Austin

Sacramento and St. Louis

Oakland and Newark

San Diego and Newark

Also on Sunday, the carrier also began new intra-Florida service between Ft. Lauderdale and Jacksonville. The flights operate three times a day. Additionally, Southwest celebrated new daily nonstop flights between Raleigh/Durham and Kansas City, Mo., and Sunday-only nonstop service between Austin and Indianapolis.

New Saturday Service

On Saturday, April 14, the carrier will begin weekly service on Saturdays between Oakland and Orlando, marking the first time Southwest has connected the Bay Area and Orlando with nonstop service. The service will be offered daily beginning July 15, 2018.