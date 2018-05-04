SoundHound Scores $100 Million

SANTA CLARA — SoundHound announced it raised a new strategic funding round of $100 million from major corporations including Samsung, Daimler and Hyundai Motor. The company has developed the Houndify voice-activated Artificial Intelligence platform.

With the new funding, the company hopes to expand its across several verticals including automotive, Internet of Things, consumer products, and enterprise apps and services. The company will accelerate global expansion, including additional language support, as well as new offices in China and Europe. SoundHound also plans to increase hiring in the US, Japan, and South Korea.

Participants in the funding round include Tencent Holdings Limited, Daimler AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Midea Group, and Orange S.A. These companies join SoundHound’s existing investors including Samsung, NVIDIA, KT Corporation, HTC, NAVER, LINE, Nomura, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, and Recruit. This combined group reaches over 2 billion users globally.

Voice-enabled AI and conversational interfaces represent the next major focus in human-computing interaction.

More than 60,000 partners have registered on the Houndify platform since its launch in December 2015 and more than 1,000 distinct products are being powered by Houndify.

Houndify is featured in the company’s own products: Hound, the voice search & assistant app, and SoundHound, the music search, discovery and play app, making them hands-free and voice interface-enabled.