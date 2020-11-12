Sonos Black Friday Deals 2020: Early Sonos One & Beam Sales Revealed by Deal Tomato

Early Black Friday Sonos deals for 2020 are underway, explore all the best early Black Friday Sonos Beam and One savings listed below
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Here’s our list of the top early Sonos deals for Black Friday 2020, together with discounts on Sonos One speakers and Beam soundbars. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Known for pioneering seamless multiroom music playback, Sonos makes some of the best wireless speakers in the market today. The current line up of Sonos products kicks off with the Sonos One, Sonos One SL, and new Sonos Five. There's also the Sonos Beam and the Sonos Move, the company's first fully portable wireless speaker.
The Sonos One is a compact wireless speaker that features a six-mic array with the functionality of Alexa, including multi-user support and control over a plethora of smart home devices. For home entertainment enthusiasts, the Sonos Beam fits the bill perfectly. It features four full-range woofers and three passive radiators that adds a warm sound to the bass. Specifically tuned by Oscar-winning sound engineers, the Beam transforms the listening experience with its impressively enveloping sound and superb streaming capabilities.
