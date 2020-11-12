BusinessWire

Sonos Black Friday Deals 2020: Early Sonos One & Beam Sales Revealed by Deal Tomato

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Sonos Black Friday Deals 2020: Early Sonos One & Beam Sales Revealed by Deal Tomato

Early Black Friday Sonos deals for 2020 are underway, explore all the best early Black Friday Sonos Beam and One savings listed below


BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Here’s our list of the top early Sonos deals for Black Friday 2020, together with discounts on Sonos One speakers and Beam soundbars. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Sonos Deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to shop the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to check out Amazon’s live holiday season deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Known for pioneering seamless multiroom music playback, Sonos makes some of the best wireless speakers in the market today. The current line up of Sonos products kicks off with the Sonos One, Sonos One SL, and new Sonos Five. There's also the Sonos Beam and the Sonos Move, the company's first fully portable wireless speaker.

The Sonos One is a compact wireless speaker that features a six-mic array with the functionality of Alexa, including multi-user support and control over a plethora of smart home devices. For home entertainment enthusiasts, the Sonos Beam fits the bill perfectly. It features four full-range woofers and three passive radiators that adds a warm sound to the bass. Specifically tuned by Oscar-winning sound engineers, the Beam transforms the listening experience with its impressively enveloping sound and superb streaming capabilities.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

 

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Rocket Software Renews Commitment to Open Source on the Mainframe With New Product Offering

Posted on Author Business Wire

Company launches unique open source delivery and support model for IBM Z
WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extending its commitment to open source development on legacy technology systems, Rocket Software, a global software leader in IBM Z® and IBM® i …
BusinessWire

Garmin® and Ford collaborate on next-generation of SYNC for Mustang Mach-E

Posted on Author Business Wire

Strategic relationship introduces Garmin’s sophisticated cloud-based navigation and connected services to Ford drivers
OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced a new strategic re…
BusinessWire

BittWare Introduces New TeraBox FPGA Accelerated Edge Server

Posted on Author Business Wire

CONCORD, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bittware–BittWare, a Molex company, a leading supplier of enterprise-class FPGA accelerator products, is pleased to introduce the all new TeraBox™ 200DE edge server. Building upon the success of our market-leading rang…