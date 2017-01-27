Sonic Offers $3.99 Hotdog and Tots Special

The SONIC Drive-In fast-food chain (NASDAQ: SONC) is offering guests a tasty special with the all-new $3.99 Footlong Coney and Tots. The $3.99 special includes the choice of any premium footlong quarter-pound Coney including the Chicago, All-American, New York or Chili Cheese Coney.

The Chicago Footlong is a juicy footlong hot dog topped with pickle, relish, tomato, sport peppers, celery salt and mustard, served in a soft, warm bakery bun. The All-American Footlong is grilled to perfection and topped with ketchup, yellow mustard, relish and chopped onions, served in a soft, warm bakery bun. The New York Footlong is a premium quarter-pound Coney topped with spicy brown mustard, grilled onions and tangy sauerkraut, served in a soft, warm bakery bun. The Chili Cheese Footlong Coney is a classic, topped with warm chili and melty cheddar cheese, served in a soft, warm bakery bun.

“The return of this popular special offer is a great way for guests to experience any of our delicious, premium hot dog flavors in a footlong option with warm, crispy Tots at a great value,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development at SONIC. “SONIC is the only brand to offer one-of-a-kind hot dog flavors in either a six-inch or footlong version.”

The $3.99 Footlong Coney and Tots special is available only for a limited time at participating locations and is a perfect meal at any time of the day when paired with a Cherry Limeade or Frozen Classic Lemonade.

SONIC has over 3,500 locations nationwide.