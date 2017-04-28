Solv Closes $6.25 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Solv, an online health service that lets you find and book a same-day doctor’s appointment at an urgent care clinic and skip the wait, has secured Series A financing of $6.25 million led by Benchmark Capital, with participation from Theresia Gouw of Aspect Ventures and Malay Gandhi of Ensemble Labs, formerly CEO of Rock Health. Solv will use the funding to open up its private beta to more patients and providers in Dallas/Fort Worth, TX, as well as expand to more cities and grow its team.

As part of the funding round, Bill Gurley of Benchmark Capital will join Solv’s Board of Directors.

“How consumers travel, invest, shop and even how we buy homes has been improved dramatically by technology over the past ten years, but healthcare has been resistant,” said Bill Gurley, Benchmark Capital. “With this shift, innovative healthcare providers are increasingly focused on both the quality of care and convenience for their patients. Solv’s marketplace approach, combined with their proven leadership team, is poised to improve how millions of Americans get seen for everyday health issues, same day and on their terms.”

olv’s mobile-friendly product makes it easy for consumers to book same-day urgent care, saving them time and money. It provides transparency into the entire process from how long you’ll wait to if your insurance is accepted, and even what out-of-pocket costs you can expect. For providers, Solv’s scheduling software helps clinic owners improve the end-to-end patient experience, including managing reservations, streamlining operations, and reducing wait time.

“As an emergency room physician, I see firsthand how many people come to the ER who don’t need to, primarily because they don’t know where else to go after hours or on the weekends. Our group established CityDoc Urgent Care clinics because we wanted to deliver high-quality, affordable, and convenient care for our patients’ everyday healthcare needs,” said co-founder of CityDoc Urgent Care, Brenna Nance, M.D. “Solv’s technology helps our practice with reservation tools that streamline our operations and reduce wait times. Its consumer product also provides the on-demand, mobile experience that patients want, while driving more business through our front door.”

Since launching its private beta in late 2016 in Dallas/Fort Worth, TX, thousands of patients have already used the Solv technology platform. With just a few taps on their phone, patients can find urgent care providers based on location and symptoms, and choose an appointment time that best fits their needs. Over eighty percent of Solv users are in an exam room within two hours from booking, and a third of all bookings happen outside of business hours. By uploading a photo of an insurance card, Solv’s technology can instantaneously read the card and confirm coverage. If paying out-of-pocket, Solv surfaces cash prices so there are no additional surprises once a patient arrives for a visit.

Solv CEO and co-founder Heather Fernandez explained: “We started Solv because we wanted to make it easy to see a doctor within hours—not days or weeks—for the unexpected health issues that can impact us everyday. When you have a sore throat before work or if your kid sprains an ankle at the Saturday soccer game, it should be easy to get a same-day doctor’s appointment somewhere convenient and that takes your insurance. Solv is delivering this consumer-first healthcare experience by starting with two things that hundreds of millions of people are already using: a smartphone and urgent care.”