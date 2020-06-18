Soluna Begins Operations of New Pilot Data Center in Washington State

Soluna aims to further its groundbreaking dispatchable computing datacenter architecture.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#blockchain--Soluna Technologies, Ltd. (”Soluna”), a developer of vertically-integrated, utility-scale projects powered by renewable energy, announces the commencement of its operation of a new 3 MW pilot cryptocurrency mining facility and ongoing research and development (R&D) in the town of Wenatchee, Washington near the Columbia River.

Soluna -- best known for its 900 MW vertically-integrated wind and dispatchable compute project in Morocco -- will operate the site on behalf of EcoChain, Inc. (“EcoChain”), a subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Inc. (“MTI”) (OTC Pink: MKTY).

Soluna will engage in design laboratory activities to help plan the demand-response data centers Soluna will utilize in Dakhla, Morocco, and beyond. The new data center will allow Soluna to carry out research as it operates the pilot mine. Powered by 100% hydroelectric power, the new data center will undergo several upgrades to support Soluna’s R&D plans.

“We are excited about the launch of our partnership with MTI which accelerates the blueprint for Soluna’s global renewable energy business,” said John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna. “Soluna’s operation of the new facilities in Washington State benefit from ample renewable energy, access to a strong pool of local talent, and a demonstrated commitment to excellence. We believe that integrating demand-response computing with green power plants represents a step-change improvement in the future of renewables.”

About Soluna

Founded in 2018, Soluna develops vertically-integrated, utility-scale projects that combine its own renewable energy power plants with dispatchable computing facilities focused on cryptocurrency mining and cutting-edge blockchain applications. Soluna’s flagship project, Harmattan, is a 900 MW wind site located in Morocco. The record-breaking productivity of the site brings a clean, low-cost, sustainable infrastructure layer to the blockchain.

Led by a world-class team of technologists and renewable energy experts, Soluna’s mission is to better the world by making renewable energy the primary power source using computing as a catalyst.

Soluna is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Morocco.

