SolarWinds Service Desk Honored by Industry Peers for Leading IT Service Management Solution

SolarWinds Service Desk recognized as top ITSM provider by the American Business Awards, SIIA CODiE Awards, and G2

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced SolarWinds® Service Desk was named a Gold Stevie® Award Winner and a SIIA CODiE® Award finalist, as well as chosen by G2 as one of the fastest growing products in 2020. SolarWinds Service Desk was recognized across the board as a robust IT service management software with a low total cost of ownership (TCO) that helps organizations align IT services with business needs while also providing exceptional value to the internal customers—employees.

“We’re extremely proud to be honored by these reputable programs for the value we provide to customers on a daily basis,” said Steve Stover, VP of products and strategy at SolarWinds. “We have worked hard to carry forward SolarWinds commitment to solving the real-world problems IT teams face in an approachable way for nearly all IT professionals and budgets. We are dedicated to building an ITSM software that’s affordable and easy to use but still addresses the growing needs of exceptional employee experiences.”

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners as part of the 2020 American Business Awards. In honoring SolarWinds Service Desk as the Gold winner in the IT Service Management category, the judges cited its automation features, functionality, and service model as superior to industry competitors for bringing value to clients in the form of ITSM.

“SolarWinds appears to be a complete solution for clients looking to automate their service desk operations and improve efficiency and productivity,” said a judge assigned to the SolarWinds nomination. “The solution supports on-premises, cloud, or hybrid IT configurations, which is an added advantage. SolarWinds automated services using machine learning is a stellar ITSM solution.”

As a 2020 CODiE finalist for Best IT Management Solution, SolarWinds Service Desk continues its 5-year streak of recognition for excellence in IT management and advancements in the industry. With recent launches such as the SolarWinds Discovery and Orion® Platform Integration and Service Desk Enterprise, SolarWinds Service Desk continues to encourage IT pros to be a driver and co-creator of business value, while improving the employee experience for SolarWinds customers.

G2, the largest software marketplace and review platform, placed SolarWinds Service Desk #70 on the list of fastest growing products in 2020. As offices work remotely and employees rely on their technology more than ever before, SolarWinds Service Desk offers a consistent and advanced solution to equip service desk agents with the smart tools needed to automate processes, resolve IT issues quickly, and drive greater innovation throughout their organization.

To find out more about SolarWinds IT service management offerings, visit https://www.solarwinds.com/service-desk.

Connect with SolarWinds

· THWACK®

· Twitter®

· Facebook®

· LinkedIn®

#SWIproducts

#SWIitsm

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks) of their respective companies.

© 2020 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

Bridget Devine

Walker Sands

Phone: 312-561-2492

bridget.devine@walkersands.com

Danielle Livy

SolarWinds

Phone: 919-439-9661

pr@solarwinds.com