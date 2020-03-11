SolarWinds Service Desk Announces Integration of Discovery and the Orion Platform

The integration between SolarWinds Discovery and the Orion Platform increases visibility into IT asset information to improve service management processes

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the launch of the integration between SolarWinds® Discovery and the Orion® Platform. This integration helps reduce IT overspending and risk levels while improving service management processes. IT professionals can easily consolidate and gain visibility into asset information from the SolarWinds products that share the Orion Platform, unifying data from multiple IT layers into an application-centric view, within SolarWinds Service Desk.

“The IT assets organizations are required to manage continuously evolve, and SolarWinds understands the communication, security, and tracking challenges that today’s IT professionals face,” said Steve Stover, vice president of product strategy at SolarWinds. “From quickly diagnosing and resolving major outages to preventing overspending on technology, IT teams play a vital role in meeting business objectives. This integration will empower IT professionals to get a handle on IT spending, risk levels, and the operational impact of assets to IT services.”

Fully integrated with SolarWinds Service Desk, SolarWinds Discovery offers customers versatile methods for tracking, monitoring and managing data from technology devices, providing IT with complete and real-time visibility of software and hardware assets as they pertain to incidents, requests, changes and other asset lifecycle processes. The SolarWinds Orion Platform is the common technology platform for a number of SolarWinds IT operations and application management products that can automatically generate tickets within SolarWinds Service Desk, empowering IT teams to react to and resolve network and systems issues more quickly. By integrating these two products, customers can:

Consolidate asset data from products on the Orion Platform and other sources into a single repository, allowing them to make better business decisions on IT assets, mitigate risks, and not violate the license terms of their software purchases.

Reduce the impact of changes to employees by increasing visibility into how Orion asset data and relationships between configuration information support IT services.

Identify the root causes of network and systems infrastructure issues by attaching Orion configuration data to SolarWinds Service Desk incidents.

“The integration between Discovery and Orion further expands on the value already delivered with the Orion and Service Desk integration introduced last year, which expedites and automates the alert-to-resolution process,” Stover said. “Now, customers can maximize their investment in SolarWinds products and increase productivity by better understanding the underlying causes of infrastructure issues.”

SolarWinds Service Desk is one of the highest rated ITSM providers and was most recently recognized as a November 2019 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for ITSM Tools. Employees worldwide rely on the SolarWinds Service Desk platform for powerful, user-friendly, and efficient IT service and asset management.

To find out more about SolarWinds IT service management offerings, visit https://www.solarwinds.com/service-desk.

Connect with SolarWinds

#SWIproducts

#SWIitsm

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks) of their respective companies.

© 2020 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

Bridget Devine

Walker Sands

Phone: 312-561-2492

bridget.devine@walkersands.com

Danielle Livy

SolarWinds

Phone: 919-439-9661

pr@solarwinds.com