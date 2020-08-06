SolarWinds Awarded Two Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for Innovation

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, won two accolades in the 2020 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, which recognize outstanding contributions to driving industry-leading innovation and leadership in human resource management within the Asia-Pacific region. This is the third consecutive year SolarWinds has been honored, and this year’s accolades include a Silver award for Innovation in Human Resources Management, Planning & Practice and a Bronze award for Innovation in Technology Development. The winners will be celebrated at the virtual award ceremony on September 22.

“SolarWinds constantly strives to empower technology professionals and organizations with the capabilities to meet modern IT challenges,” said Sojung Lee, vice president, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) sales, SolarWinds. “We believe delivering simple, powerful, and affordable IT solutions—driven by dynamic innovation that addresses the complexities of the changing IT landscape—is the winning formula to helping our Partners and customers achieve success.”

“We are deeply honored to be recognized by the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for our work in the region, and this will undoubtedly inspire us to do more for the IT community,” continued Lee. “We pride ourselves on our technical strength and always prioritize employees’ competence with the belief that this is how we can best serve customers and Partners. Combined with the continuous enhancements to our product portfolio, we work to best meet our customers’ needs. We’re excited to support our customers and Partners in their transformation journey, and we look forward to continuing to provide them with affordable IT management solutions to achieve organizational success.”

The SolarWinds accolades from the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards include the following:

Silver Winner in the Award for Innovation in Human Resources Management, Planning & Practice for a new approach to prepare technical support reps that led to unexpected results

Bronze Winner in the Award for Innovation in Technology Development for SolarWinds® Virtualization Manager

The 2020 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards have recognized organizations in 22 markets including Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam. More than 1,000 nominations about innovative achievements in the 29-nation APAC region were considered by the judges this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others.

Connect With SolarWinds:

#SWIproducts

#SWIcorporate

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in the workplace over the past 18 years in programs such as The International Business Awards and The American Business Awards. The Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2020 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

Vicky Zhou

SolarWinds

Phone: +65 6593 7622

pr@solarwinds.com

Veralyne Tan/ Kai Ping Neo

Archetype

Phone: +65 6603 9000

singaporesolarwindsteam@archetype.co