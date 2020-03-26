SOFY Reinvents Mobile App Testing with SOFY Live and SOFY Automate Powered by AI

Leading global customers including Microsoft, T-Mobile, GE, Cummins now have an easier and intelligent way of testing to increase productivity and deliver quality mobile apps

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#automatedtesting--SOFY, the leading Intelligent Testing platform for mobile apps and websites, today announced the next iteration of their best-in-class solution to help organizations to intelligently test their mobile apps to deliver quality code fast and increase productivity.

With SOFY Live and SOFY Automate solution, mobile app development companies can augment their manual testing and automate using a NOCODE testing solution with a consistent user experience powered by patented ML Algorithms. This is the first of its kind tool that allows testers to seamlessly move between manual and automated testing.

In the current environment with developers and testers working remotely, testing mobile app presents several unique challenges – remote access to devices, gathering insights into tester productivity, usage stats on devices during testing and ability to see rich contextual information when issues are logged so developers can diagnose and fix the issues. SOFY’s cloud-based testing platform is uniquely designed to address these challenges.

“We started SOFY as a testing platform with the goal of fully automating UI and functional testing of mobile apps. We infused the platform with lots of ML to add intelligence to our testing, so it does not have challenges of brute force automation techniques," said Syed Hamid, the founder and CEO of SOFY.

“We have been working with SOFY to automate and augment our manual testing of WebEx Mobile App on the Android platform. We have been impressed with how quickly SOFY's team has been able to deliver a solution that addressed our unique needs. We are excited about the introduction of SOFY Live and SOFY Automate because of its ability to find issues in our app, provide rich contextual insights with its test results and machine learning capabilities that allows it to find UX issues,“ said Preton Xie, Engineering Manager at Cisco.

“SOFY is a Microsoft partner, built grounds-up on Azure PaaS. Their architecture leverages several Azure services such as Azure AppService, SQL and Cosmos DB. Their deep integration with Azure DevOps has enabled customers for improved productivity. SOFY is a co-sell ready solution on Azure AppSource, and we are excited to enable startups like SOFY to help us jointly serve our customers,” said Prashant Sharma, Principal PM with Microsoft Startup team.

About SOFY

SOFY is an intelligent testing platform for mobile apps and websites that enables customers to create high quality, visually appealing apps using patented ML algorithms and test with real devices. SOFY augments manual testing and automates with a NOCODE approach and is fully integrated with DevOps platforms like Jenkins and Azure DevOps.

Hyder Ali, VP, Product and Business Development

hyder@sofy.ai

https://www.linkedin.com/in/hyder-ali