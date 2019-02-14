Softbank Vision Fund Strikes Again With Nuro

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Nuro, a company developing robotic delivery vehicles, has raised $940 million from the SoftBank Vision Fund. Nuro has now raised over $1 billion from partners including SoftBank, Greylock Partners and Gaorong Capital.

Nuro is trying to make local delivery fast and affordable with its self-driving service. The service uses Nuro’s custom unmanned road vehicle to run errands of all kinds – from picking up groceries to delivering dinner.

“We’ve spent the last two and a half years building an amazing team, launching our first unmanned service, working with incredible partners and creating technology to fundamentally improve our daily lives,” said Nuro co-founder, Dave Ferguson. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to take the next step in realizing our vision for local commerce and the broad application of our technology.”

In 2018, Nuro introduced its custom unmanned vehicle, secured a national partnership with Kroger to do grocery delivery, licensed its self-driving technology to autonomous trucking company Ike, and launched the first-ever unmanned delivery service available to the general public in Arizona.

“Nuro’s world-class team has successfully scaled their self-driving technology out of the lab and into the streets,” said Michael Ronen, Managing Partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers. “In just two years Dave, Jiajun and team have developed Nuro from a concept into a real business using robotics to connect retailers to customers.”

Nuro will use this new financing to expand its delivery service to new geographies, add new partners, scale its fleet, extend and mature its general self-driving technology, and significantly grow its team. The investment is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.