Socure to Host Webinar on COVID-era Identity Fraud

Digital identity verification experts to discuss data that reveals rising attacks amid market turbulence

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AML--Socure, the leader in Day Zero digital identity verification, is presenting a complimentary webinar on Tuesday, May 26 at 2 p.m. EDT. Socure experts will discuss the sharp uptick in fraud attacks that banks and fintechs face today due to severe market retraction, radical unemployment rates and a spate of new vectors linked to relief programs.


The presenters will explore fraud trend data from across a wide consortium of banks and fintechs, revealing attack patterns specific to financial service products and market segments.

WHAT:

“Identity Fraud by the Numbers: COVID-era Data Reveals Rising Attacks Amid Market Turbulence” webinar will share insights on:

 

- New-account fraud patterns by market segment, including card issuing and lending

 

- Analysis of market drivers impacting fraud patterns, including stimulus bill scams

 

- Risks associated with financial services product innovation

 

- Opportunities in designing fraud strategies for a new era

 

WHO:

Panelists:

 

- Pablo Abreu, Socure Head Data Scientist

 

- Johnny Ayers, Socure Co-Founder & SVP of Sales

 

Moderator:

 

- Rivka Gewirtz Little, Socure SVP of Marketing & Strategy

 

 

WHEN:

Tuesday, May 26 at 2 p.m. EDT. The webinar will also be available on-demand following the live presentation at socure.com/webinars.

 

 

WHERE:

Registration link here.

About Socure

Socure is the leader in Day Zero digital identity verification technology. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from email, phone, address, IP, social media and the broader internet to verify identities in real-time. Socure powers financial inclusion, increasing acceptance as much as 40 percent for millennials and other thin-file consumers. It also reduces fraud for online new account opening by up to 90 percent, lowers manually reviewed knowledge-based authentication (KBA) rates by as much as 80 percent, and automates Customer Identification Program (CIP), Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance initiatives. Socure was founded in 2012 and is based in New York City.


Contacts

Kellyn Curtis
Peppercomm
T: (972) 816-1355
kcurtis@peppercomm.com

