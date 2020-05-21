Socure to Host Webinar on COVID-era Identity Fraud

Digital identity verification experts to discuss data that reveals rising attacks amid market turbulence
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AML--Socure, the leader in Day Zero digital identity verification, is presenting a complimentary webinar on Tuesday, May 26 at 2 p.m. EDT. Socure experts will discuss the sharp uptick in fraud attacks that banks and fintechs face today due to severe market retraction, radical unemployment rates and a spate of new vectors linked to relief programs.
The presenters will explore fraud trend data from across a wide consortium of banks and fintechs, revealing attack patterns specific to financial service products and market segments.
WHAT:
“Identity Fraud by the Numbers: COVID-era Data Reveals Rising Attacks Amid Market Turbulence” webinar will share insights on:
- New-account fraud patterns by market segment, including card issuing and lending
- Analysis of market drivers impacting fraud patterns, including stimulus bill scams
- Risks associated with financial services product innovation
- Opportunities in designing fraud strategies for a new era
WHO:
Panelists:
- Pablo Abreu, Socure Head Data Scientist
- Johnny Ayers, Socure Co-Founder & SVP of Sales
Moderator:
- Rivka Gewirtz Little, Socure SVP of Marketing & Strategy
WHEN:
Tuesday, May 26 at 2 p.m. EDT. The webinar will also be available on-demand following the live presentation at socure.com/webinars.
WHERE:
Registration link here.
About Socure
Socure is the leader in Day Zero digital identity verification technology. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from email, phone, address, IP, social media and the broader internet to verify identities in real-time. Socure powers financial inclusion, increasing acceptance as much as 40 percent for millennials and other thin-file consumers. It also reduces fraud for online new account opening by up to 90 percent, lowers manually reviewed knowledge-based authentication (KBA) rates by as much as 80 percent, and automates Customer Identification Program (CIP), Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance initiatives. Socure was founded in 2012 and is based in New York City.
