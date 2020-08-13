SOCi Announces HIPAA and FINRA Compliance

SOCi proves commitment to security by completing yearly rigorous, independent third-party assessments

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOCi, the leading all-in-one platform for “next-level” multi-location marketers, today announced that it has successfully met compliance standards in conformance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the U.S. national standards set for health and financial information security and privacy. Committed to the protection of its customers’ data and ensuring its solutions meet the stringent requirements of applicable data protection regulations, SOCi developed stringent policies and procedures that met the most rigorous of independent third-party assessments of information security, and completed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit issued by KirkpatrickPrice, an independent third-party audit and security leader.

As companies increasingly focus on information security as a critical business requirement, the SOC 2 report allows them to independently verify that SOCi meets the highest standards for information security, confidentiality, integrity, and systems availability, consistent with the objectives of HIPAA and FINRA. To pass the stringent requirements for the SOC 2, SOCi has demonstrated full compliance with all Trust Service Principles and Criteria for Security, as published by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

“Obtaining the SOC 2 Type II certification, and complying with regulations set by HIPAA and FINRA, reinforces SOCi’s ongoing commitment to the security, availability, and processing integrity of the SOCi platform,” says Alo Sarv, CTO of SOCi. “Our customers can feel confident that we are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance.”

SOCi proves its security commitment by having this yearly rigorous, independent third-party assessments done, using a universally recognized standard of compliance.

