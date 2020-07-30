Soaring Attendance at the 57th Design Automation Conference, as Premier Event for the Electronic Design Ecosystem Gets Even Bigger

Virtual conference expands global reach with record attendance

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IEEE--Total conference attendance at the 2020 Design Automation Conference (DAC), the industry’s premier event dedicated to the design and design automation of electronic circuits and systems, leapt by 52% compared to DAC 2019, according to the 57th DAC Executive Committee (EC).

The intense engagement at the 57th DAC, held for the first time virtually due to the recent pandemic, reflected a voracious appetite among engineers for information and insights to propel design innovation. Submissions to DAC’s research track increased by 20% in the past two years, and the Designer, IP and Embedded Tracks submissions increased by 15% compared to 2019, continuing a steady three-year rise.

The global reach of DAC, July 19 - 24, soared at the 2020 virtual event with attendance from the following regions: 24% Asia Pac, 11% Europe, 52% United States and 13% a combination of Canada, South America and Middle East.

Despite the economic and social disruption caused by the pandemic, design innovation never sleeps,” said Zhuo Li, General Chair of the 57th DAC. “We had record attendance viewing each of the four Keynotes, plus attendees globally were able to view the recorded technical sessions at their leisure in their respected time-zones. The rise in submissions across all tracks proves the electronic design ecosystem is thriving and expanding in this particularly challenging time for all of us world-wide.”

Engagement with technical content exceeded expectations at the virtual event in all tracks and independent sessions. The content expanded across all aspects of the electronic design ecosystem from electronic design automation (EDA), embedded systems, security and privacy, IP, AI/machine learning, and autonomous systems.

Total number of sessions and programs at the DAC 2020 virtual event:

416 Recorded technical session videos

(Research, Designer, IP, Embedded Systems & Software Tracks plus RISC-V and Design on Cloud presentations)

(Research, Designer, IP, Embedded Systems & Software Tracks plus RISC-V and Design on Cloud presentations) 449 PDF Papers/Posters

9 Live research panels

17 Live tutorial sessions

40 Live Ph.D Forum presentations

41 Live DAC Young Fellow sessions

2 Live “Meet the Award Winner” sessions

1 Live Accellera lunch and learn technical panel

10 Live virtual happy hours

Preliminary attendance figures for the 57th DAC are follows:

Conference attendees – 2,383

I Love DAC - 3,338

Exhibitors’ booth staff – 408

Total attendees as of Monday, July 27: 6,129

Registration is currently open with on-demand access for all registered attendees to the pre-recorded 57th DAC program through August 1, 2020. Keynotes, SKYtalks, Tech Talks and exhibitor content will be accessible through September 1, 2020 for all pre-registered attendees. For more information on the Design Automation Conference please visit www.dac.com.

About DAC

The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier event for the design of electronic circuits and systems, and for electronic design automation (EDA) and silicon solutions. A diverse worldwide community representing more than 1,000 organizations attends each year, represented by system designers and architects, logic and circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers and executives to researchers and academicians from leading universities. Close to 60 technical sessions selected by a committee of electronic design experts offer information on recent developments and trends, management practices and new products, methodologies and technologies. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area with approximately 200 of the leading and emerging EDA, silicon, intellectual property (IP) and design services providers. The conference is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and is supported by ACM's Special Interest Group on Design Automation (ACM SIGDA).

Design Automation Conference acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.

Michelle Clancy: Press@dac.com or call 1-303-530-4334