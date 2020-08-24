Snowflake Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DataCloud--Snowflake, the cloud data platform, today announced that it publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Snowflake intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SNOW”.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company LLC, and Citigroup will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Mizuho Securities, and Truist Securities will act as book-running managers for the proposed offering. BTIG, Canaccord Genuity, Capital One Securities, Cowen, D.A. Davidson & Co., JMP Securities, Oppenheimer & Co., Piper Sandler, Stifel, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and Siebert Williams Shank will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; Allen & Company LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 339-2696 or by email at allenprospectus@allenco.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

