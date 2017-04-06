Snowflake Closes $100 Million Series D

SAN MATEO – Snowflake Computing, a developer of a data warehouse built for the cloud, has closed $100 million in growth funding led by ICONIQ Capital and Madrona Venture Group. The Series D round also includes all of Snowflake’s existing funding partners: Altimeter Capital, Redpoint Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures and Wing Ventures.

Since its founding in 2012, Snowflake has raised a total of $205 million in funding.

Snowflake said it will use the funding for the following:

Expanding current operations across the US and UK, and establishing Snowflake operations across other EU nations and Asia Pacific to address the global surge in demand for Snowflake’s data-warehouse-as-a-service.

Growing Snowflake’s world-class engineering team, with a special focus on Snowflake’s newest engineering office in Bellevue, WA, to continue to deliver industry-first architecture and technology enhancements to the #1 ranked cloud data warehouse.

Continuing to deliver new innovations that further expand Snowflake’s lead over legacy cloud and on-premises solutions, while transforming what a data warehouse can achieve in order to expand the global market for data warehousing.

“We received an enormous amount of interest from the venture capital community for our Series D round, and we’re ecstatic to have ICONIQ and Madrona help advance Snowflake’s continued success,” Snowflake CEO, Bob Muglia said. “The additional funding will help us serve organizations of all sizes and across all industries, with the best platform to enable the data requirements for modern business. We’ll continue to advance our industry-leading technology to serve our current and future customers.”

Muglia was the former President of Microsoft’s Server and Tools business.