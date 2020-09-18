Snowflake Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DataCloud--Snowflake, the cloud data platform, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 32,200,000 shares of Class A common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 4,200,000 additional shares of Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $120.00 per share. The shares are listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SNOW.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company LLC, and Citigroup acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Mizuho Securities, and Truist Securities acted as book-running managers, and BTIG, Canaccord Genuity, Capital One Securities, Cowen, D.A. Davidson & Co., JMP Securities, Oppenheimer & Co., Piper Sandler, Stifel, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and Siebert Williams Shank acted as co-managers for the offering.

