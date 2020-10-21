Snappy Named One of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored Snappy as one of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™.The ranking is based on confidential survey feed back representing more than 189,000 employees working at small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States.

GreatPlace to Work, a global people analytics and company culture research firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies that best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. Snappy scored in the 90th percentile in all of its rankings with 96% of employees saying it’s a great place to work.

“Snappy is so proud to be recognized as one of the best workplaces, especially while we are navigating a remote workforce for the first time,” said Hani Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Snappy. “We want to thank our fantastic team around the world for shaping our strong culture and making Snappy such a great place to work.”

“Best Workplaces like Snappy have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces founded on trust,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses.”

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

Snappy is hiring in New York and inTel Aviv.

About Snappy:

The Snappy Gifts system, which is available for both mobile and desktop consumers, provides companies with software for personalized gifting based on employee data such as age, gender, location and can also be synced to allow for gift recommendations based on time-specific events such as birthday celebrations and work anniversaries.

Gifts are sent via mobile text message or email. The recipient gets a "virtual scratch card" which reveals to them the gift which their employer has pre-chosen for them. The employee then has the option to accept it or swap it. Snappy Gifts are sourced through retailers and brands such as Amazon, Birchbox, Cloud9Living and Best Buy. The system is also designed with a "thank you" note feature which allows managers to see the immediate impact on their employees.

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces

To determine the 2020 Best Small Workplaces list and the 2020 Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work® gathered and analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working in small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a great place to work For All™.

Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. GreatPlace to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization’s size, workforce make up, and what’s typical relative to their peers in the industry.

The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on assessing how consistent employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and their leaders' effectiveness are.

To learn more about Great Place to Work-Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

