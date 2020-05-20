SnapLogic Wins the 2020 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)

SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform earns prestigious industry recognition for second year

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#automation--SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform has been named the Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) of 2020 as part of the Software & Information Industry Association’s (SIIA) annual CODiE Awards. Each year, the prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country and around the world. This is SnapLogic’s second CODiE Award win in recent years for the industry’s best integration solution.

“We’re thrilled to once again be recognized by the SIIA as the ‘Best iPaaS’ solution on the market,” said Craig Stewart, CTO, SnapLogic. “This latest award reflects the innovation we consistently build into our platform and the business value it provides our customers. In these uncertain times, more than ever organizations require an intelligent, self-service integration platform that helps them easily connect applications and data, automate core business processes, accelerate decision-making, and drive digital transformation.”

SnapLogic’s low-code, AI-powered integration platform quickly and easily connects disparate applications and data sources, and automates common workflows and business processes, transforming tasks that would have taken weeks or months to complete in a fraction of the time. Its cloud-based workflows and self-service integration capabilities make it fast and easy for organizations to manage all their application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. The result: greater productivity, better decision-making, faster innovation, and improved time to value.

“Congratulations to this amazing group of 2020 Business Technology CODiE Award winners,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These trying times have underscored the importance of innovative technologies like never before. The products and services we honor today connect us to colleagues and customers, ensure business practices move forward, provide new insights from data, and create new jobs and market opportunities. They represent the best of high-impact, outcome-focused innovation.”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of 2020 CODiE Award winners during an online announcement event earlier this week. Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information, and media companies.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn

Scott Behles

SnapLogic

scott.behles@snaplogic.com

+1 415-571-4462

Cameron Burke

Kaizo for SnapLogic

snaplogic@kaizo.co.uk

+44 (0)203 176 4700