Smith Micro Software Set to Join Russell 3000® Index

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2020 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market closes on June 26, 2020.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 8, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

