SMG Introduces Custom Business Intelligence Software for Experience Management Professionals

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CX--Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has introduced a business intelligence software designed to help brands surface insights across the customer journey. Marrying experience management (XM) data with disparate third-party datasets, the solution provides a unified view of the cross-channel experience for both purchasers and non-purchasers.

Complementing the smg360® reporting platform and the firm’s differentiated service model, SMG’s business intelligence software puts the power of data collected across the business in the hands of users tasked with driving strategy across the enterprise. Designed for data analysts and power users, the solution segments multiple datasets in a centralized reporting dashboard, using dynamic filters and compelling visualizations to surface real-time insights across the customer journey.

In addition to bringing together disparate types of data, the business intelligence solution gives brands a more holistic view of the customer journey through compelling, cross-channel data visualizations and the ability to conduct more in-depth analyses, including enterprise-wide performance assessments, customer segmentation research, predictive financial linkage modelling and detailed market trend analyses. Working in tandem with the SMG professional services team, brands now have the ability to ingest data from disparate sources and customize datasets to meet unique research challenges. With vendor-led support, the browser-based service is flexible, quick to implement and can be customized to meet the needs of complex experience management programs.

“The proliferation of feedback channels and consumer datasets has introduced new challenges for experience management professionals,” said SMG Vice President of Product Management Bennett Gamel. “Our business intelligence solution was designed to help brands integrate multiple data sources, analyze cross-enterprise customer-related data and more efficiently surface answers to complex business problems.”

SMG’s business intelligence enables users to align efforts, achieve efficiencies and make insight-driven business decisions. To learn more about SMG business intelligence, click here.

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people’s lives. We are a catalyst for change, providing actionable customer, patient, and employee insights that boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. Our unique model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services—making it easier to collect, analyze, and share feedback and behavioral data across the enterprise. To learn more about our customer experience management, employee experience, and brand research solutions, visit www.smg.com.

