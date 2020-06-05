Smartsheet to Participate at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the platform for enterprise achievement, today announced that its President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Mader, is scheduled to present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Central Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Smartsheet’s investor website https://investors.smartsheet.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the platform for enterprise achievement. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

