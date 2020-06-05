BusinessWire

Smartsheet to Participate at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Smartsheet to Participate at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the platform for enterprise achievement, today announced that its President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Mader, is scheduled to present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Central Time.


A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Smartsheet’s investor website https://investors.smartsheet.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the platform for enterprise achievement. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.


Contacts

Smartsheet
Investor Relations Contact:
Aaron Turner
investorrelations@smartsheet.com

Media Contact:
Shelby Simonson
pr@smartsheet.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

The Best Cyber Monday Surround Sound System & Receiver Deals for 2019: Marantz, Sony, Bose & Vizio Home Theater Sales Reviewed by Deal Tomato

Posted on Author Business Wire

Cyber Monday experts share the best receiver & surround sound home theater system deals for shoppers in 2019
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In search of the best Cyber Monday home theater deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Deal Tomato have revi…
BusinessWire

ThreatQuotient Expands Professional Services Offering

Posted on Author Business Wire

End-to-End Services Help Transform the Capabilities of Enterprise Security Operations
RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ThreatQuotient™, a leading security operations platform innovator, today announced enhancements to their professional services offering…
BusinessWire

TrueBlue Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Posted on Author Business Wire

TACOMA, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) today announced its first quarter results for 2020.

First quarter revenue was $494 million, a decrease of 11 percent compared to revenue of $552 million in the first quarter of 2019. Net loss per di…