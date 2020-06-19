BusinessWire

Smartsheet to Participate at the Morgan Stanley Future of Work Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Smartsheet to Participate at the Morgan Stanley Future of Work Conference

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the platform for enterprise achievement, today announced that its President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Mader, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Future of Work Conference on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.


A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Smartsheet’s investor website https://investors.smartsheet.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is the platform for enterprise achievement. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.


Contacts

Smartsheet
Investor Relations Contact:
Aaron Turner
investorrelations@smartsheet.com

Media Contact:
Shelby Simonson
pr@smartsheet.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

MD-Staff Named 2020 KLAS® Category Leader in Credentialing

Posted on Author Business Wire

TEMECULA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MD-Staff was named the 2020 Category Leader in Credentialing by KLAS Research. MD-Staff was awarded an overall score of 93.6, making the software the highest-rated in the credentialing category for the second year in …
BusinessWire

Chorus.ai Wins 2019 Aragon Research Innovation Award for Conversational AI

Posted on Author Business Wire

Vendors are selected for Innovation Awards based on the core innovation of their product or service
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Chorus.ai, the leading Conversation Intelligence Platform for high-growth sales teams, has been named a winner of…
BusinessWire

Nintendo Switch Achieves Its Best Week of Sales Ever in the U.S.

Posted on Author Business Wire

Nintendo Switch Sold More Than 830,000 Units Over Thanksgiving Week
REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Over Thanksgiving week (Nov. 24 to Nov. 30), the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems sold a combined total of more than 830,000 units in …