Smartsheet to Participate at the Jefferies Software Virtual Conference

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that its President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Mader, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Software Virtual Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.


A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Smartsheet’s investor website https://investors.smartsheet.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.


Contacts

Smartsheet
Investor Relations Contact:
Aaron Turner
investorrelations@smartsheet.com

Media Contact:
Lindsay Bleier
pr@smartsheet.com

