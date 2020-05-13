Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings on June 3, 2020

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the platform for enterprise achievement, today announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021 which ended April 30, 2020 after the close of U.S. financial markets on June 3, 2020. Smartsheet executives will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the results. The dial-in number to access the call will be (877) 274-9243 or (647) 689-5417 (outside of the US). The conference ID is 4242968.

The webcast will be open to listeners through the events section of the company’s investor relations website: https://investors.smartsheet.com.

A replay of the live webcast will be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. The dial-in for the replay is (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642.

