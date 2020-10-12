Smartsheet Kicks Off First ENGAGE APAC Event

BELLEVUE, Wash. & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced the start of its first ENGAGE APAC event. Continuing the conversation from ENGAGE US and ENGAGE EMEA, the virtual event will discuss the key to unlocking human potential through panel discussions, case studies, and product demonstrations from organisations across the region.

As organisations continue to transform how they work due to the pandemic, many are looking to collaborate more efficiently and effectively by turning to dynamic solutions that empower the workforce. This sentiment is echoed by Smartsheet Vice President, Asia Pacific, Nigel Mendonca, who said, “Here at Smartsheet Asia Pacific, we want to help businesses to truly unlock and realise human potential so that they can remain adaptable, flexible and embody a culture of continuous performance.”

In addition to remarks from Smartsheet leadership and a look at the latest product releases, the event will feature customers who are pushing boundaries and leading the way in creating agile and innovative teams including:

A discussion with Ayala Land, Fox Sports, AG Coombs, and others around how these organisations are adapting and succeeding in times of change with seamless collaboration, solid workflow processes, and the flexibility of learning on the go.

How NSW Department of Communities & Justice, together with Ontoit, managed and delivered a complex, multibillion-dollar program that optimised performance and improved infrastructure.

A series of sessions with Quiddity, Local Government Association SA, and RMIT that share how each organisation flexibly addressed new challenges by creating solutions through collaboration, efficient workflows, and content.

