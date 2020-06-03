Smartsheet Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

First quarter total revenue grew 52% year over year to $85.5 million

First quarter net operating cash flow was negative $24.3 million, net free cash flow was negative $28.2 million

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SMAR #earnings--Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the platform for enterprise achievement, today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2020.

"We delivered a good first quarter, given the market conditions," said Mark Mader, President and CEO of Smartsheet. “Smartsheet has become an increasingly mission-critical platform for enterprises seeking to enable a dynamic workforce; a workforce capable of working from anywhere, adapting to rapidly changing conditions, and staying deeply connected to their individual work and the mission of their teams, no matter the circumstance."

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $85.5 million, an increase of 52% year over year. Subscription revenue was $77.2 million, an increase of 53% year over year. Professional services revenue was $8.3 million, an increase of 42% year over year.

Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $28.8 million, or 34% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $20.9 million, or 37% of total revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss was $13.6 million, or 16% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $14.1 million, or 25% of total revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $27.8 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $19.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss per share was $0.23, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.19 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net loss was $12.5 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $13.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.11, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.12 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Cash Flow: Net operating cash flow was negative $24.3 million, compared to net operating cash flow of negative $9.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Net free cash flow was negative $28.2 million, compared to negative $13.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Business Highlights

The number of all customers with annualized contract values ("ACV") of $5,000 or more grew to 9,576, an increase of 41% year over year

The number of all customers with ACV of $50,000 or more grew to 1,040, an increase of 101% year over year

The number of all customers with ACV of $100,000 or more grew to 391, an increase of 107% year over year

Average ACV per domain-based customer increased to $3,866, an increase of 45% year over year

Dollar-based net retention rate was 132%

The dollar-based net retention rate is calculated by dividing the aggregate ACV as of the end of the quarter (net of expansions, reductions and cancellations) by the same customer cohort’s net aggregate ACV as of the end of the comparable year-ago quarter. This calculation excludes customers acquired within the previous 12 months. The ACV for customers which Smartsheet acquired through the purchase of 10,000ft on May 1, 2019 does not impact the dollar-based net retention rate metric until the second fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2021, one year from the date of acquisition.

The section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures with a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information. The section titled "Definitions of Business Metrics" contains definitions of certain non-financial metrics provided within this earnings release.

Financial Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $86.0 million to $87.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 33% to 35%

Calculated billings of $91.0 million to $93.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 15% to 17%

Non-GAAP operating loss of $21.0 million to $19.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.18 to $0.16, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 119.5 million

Net free cash flow of negative $11 million to negative $9 million

For the full fiscal year 2021, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $360.0 million to $370.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 33% to 37%

Non-GAAP operating loss of $65.0 million to $55.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.54 to $0.45, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 119.5 million

Given uncertainties related to the ongoing novel coronavirus and resulting COVID-19 disease ("COVID-19") pandemic and rapidly changing global economic environment, Smartsheet is withdrawing its previously issued full-year 2021 billings and free cash flow guidance provided March 17, 2020. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may materially differ. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements.

We have not reconciled net free cash flow guidance to net cash from operating activities because we do not provide guidance on the reconciling items between net cash from operating activities and net free cash flow, due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items will have a significant impact on our net free cash flow. Accordingly, a reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to net free cash flow is not available without unreasonable effort. We do not provide reconciliation of calculated billings guidance as its components are solely revenue and deferred revenue, and guidance for revenue is already provided.

Conference Call Information

Smartsheet will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on June 3, 2020. A live webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at: https://investors.smartsheet.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 274-9243, or +1 (647) 689-5417 (outside of the US). The conference ID is 4242968. A replay of the call via webcast will be available at https://investors.smartsheet.com or by dialing (800) 585-8367 or +1 (416) 621-4642 (outside of the US). The dial-in replay will be available until the end of day on June 10, 2020. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s outlook for the second fiscal quarter ending July 31, 2020 and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2021, and Smartsheet’s expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain customers and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2020 to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found in the accompanying financial statements included with this press release.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial metrics to assist investors in seeing our financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

We define non-GAAP operating and net loss as GAAP operating and net loss excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and one-time costs associated with mergers and acquisitions. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP operating loss and net loss, including that the non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.

We use the non-GAAP financial measure of net free cash flow, which is defined as GAAP net cash flows from operating activities, reduced by cash used for purchases of property and equipment (inclusive of spend on internal-use software) and principal payments on finance lease obligations. We believe net free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures and operational expenses, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. Net free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. There are a number of limitations related to the use of net free cash flow as compared to net cash from operating activities, including that net free cash flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which are realized in periods subsequent to those when expenditures are made.

We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in the period. Because we recognize subscription revenue ratably over the subscription term, calculated billings can be used to measure our subscription sales activity for a particular period, to compare subscription sales activity across particular periods, and as an indicator of future subscription revenue.

Definitions of Business Metrics

Average ACV per domain-based customer

We define average ACV per domain-based customer as total outstanding ACV for domain-based subscriptions as of the end of the reporting period divided by the number of domain-based customers as of the same date.

Dollar-based net retention rate

We calculate dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the ACV from the cohort of all customers as of the 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ACV. We then calculate the ACV from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ACV. Current Period ACV includes any upsells and is net of contraction or attrition over the trailing 12 months, but excludes subscription revenue from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total Current Period ACV by the total Prior Period ACV to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the platform for enterprise achievement. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its customers and users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Disclosure of Material Information

Smartsheet announces material information to its investors using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and on its investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investors.smartsheet.com.

SMARTSHEET INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 Revenue Subscription $ 77,163 $ 50,321 Professional services 8,324 5,873 Total revenue 85,487 56,194 Cost of revenue Subscription 11,781 6,201 Professional services 6,660 4,284 Total cost of revenue 18,441 10,485 Gross profit 67,046 45,709 Operating expenses Research and development 25,991 20,238 Sales and marketing 54,783 35,413 General and administrative 15,096 10,939 Total operating expenses 95,870 66,590 Loss from operations (28,824 ) (20,881 ) Interest income 1,327 1,149 Other income (expense), net (214 ) (112 ) Net loss before income tax provision (benefit) (27,711 ) (19,844 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 73 (35 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (27,784 ) $ (19,809 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted 118,868 105,595

Share-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss was as follows (in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 Cost of subscription revenue $ 895 $ 235 Cost of professional services revenue 433 217 Research and development 5,128 2,272 Sales and marketing 5,105 2,108 General and administrative 2,856 1,464 Total share-based compensation expense* $ 14,417 $ 6,296 *Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software in previous periods.

SMARTSHEET INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) April 30, 2020 January 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 544,178 $ 515,924 Short-term investments — 50,532 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,477 and $2,989, respectively 49,453 56,863 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,999 7,643 Total current assets 603,630 630,962 Long-term assets Restricted cash 720 865 Deferred commissions 49,857 48,255 Property and equipment, net 27,053 26,981 Operating lease right-of-use assets 67,929 57,590 Intangible assets, net 14,306 15,155 Goodwill 16,497 16,497 Other long-term assets 2,614 1,409 Total assets $ 782,606 $ 797,714 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,108 $ 7,720 Accrued compensation and related benefits 16,001 39,635 Other accrued liabilities 10,654 12,428 Operating lease liabilities, current 13,890 13,020 Finance lease liabilities, current 2,213 2,465 Deferred revenue 162,740 157,972 Total current liabilities 211,606 233,240 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 57,397 47,913 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 1,235 1,664 Deferred revenue, non-current 474 837 Other long-term liabilities 1,531 — Total liabilities 272,243 283,654 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of April 30, 2020 and January 31, 2020 — — Class A common stock, no par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 119,464,110 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2020; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 118,194,159 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2020 — — Class B common stock, no par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2020; 500,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2020 — — Additional paid-in capital 794,605 770,518 Accumulated deficit (284,242 ) (256,458 ) Total shareholders’ equity 510,363 514,060 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 782,606 $ 797,714

SMARTSHEET INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (27,784 ) $ (19,809 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 14,362 6,296 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 2,988 2,647 Amortization of deferred commission costs 6,719 3,858 Unrealized foreign currency loss 97 38 Amortization of intangible assets 849 208 Non-cash operating lease costs 2,736 1,874 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 7,442 (3,151 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,213 ) (2,698 ) Other long-term assets (804 ) (101 ) Accounts payable (1,996 ) 324 Other accrued liabilities (1,853 ) 1,687 Accrued compensation and related benefits (19,861 ) (5,265 ) Deferred commissions (8,321 ) (6,667 ) Other long-term liabilities 1,531 — Deferred revenue 4,405 12,928 Operating lease liabilities (2,582 ) (1,354 ) Net cash used in operating activities (24,285 ) (9,185 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from early termination of short-term investments 50,532 — Purchases of property and equipment (1,018 ) (1,338 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (2,244 ) (1,553 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 47,270 (2,891 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on principal of finance leases (680 ) (1,014 ) Payments of deferred offerings costs (59 ) (12 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,467 4,734 Shares withheld related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (969 ) — Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan 3,614 2,347 Net cash provided by financing activities 5,373 6,055 Effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (249 ) (23 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 28,109 (6,044 ) Beginning of period 516,789 215,705 End of period $ 544,898 $ 209,661

Supplemental disclosures Cash paid for interest $ 46 $ 66 Cash paid for income taxes 14 3 Purchases of fixed assets under finance leases — 486 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities 13,076 — Accrued purchases of property and equipment (including internal-use software) 709 614 Share-based compensation expense capitalized in internal-use software development costs 350 156

SMARTSHEET INC. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss and operating margin Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Loss from operations $ (28,824 ) $ (20,881 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense* 14,417 6,296 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 845 200 One-time acquisition costs 8 330 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (13,554 ) $ (14,055 ) Operating margin (34 )% (37 )% Non-GAAP operating margin (16 )% (25 )% *Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software in previous periods.

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net loss $ (27,784 ) $ (19,809 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense* 14,417 6,296 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 845 200 One-time acquisition costs 8 330 Non-GAAP net loss $ (12,514 ) $ (12,983 ) *Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software in previous periods.

Anti-dilutive shares (in thousands) April 30, 2020 2019 Shares subject to outstanding common stock awards 13,673 14,053 Shares issuable pursuant to the 2018 Employee Stock Purchase Plan 50 42 Total potentially dilutive shares 13,723 14,095

Reconciliation from net operating cash flow to net free cash flow Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net cash used in operating activities $ (24,285) $ (9,185) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (1,018) (1,338) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (2,244) (1,553) Payments on principal of finance leases (680) (1,014) Free cash flow $ (28,227) $ (13,090)

Reconciliation from revenue to calculated billings Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Total revenue $ 85,487 $ 56,194 Add: Deferred revenue (end of period) 163,214 109,061 Less: Deferred revenue (beginning of period) 158,809 96,133 Calculated billings $ 89,892 $ 69,122

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss guidance Q2 FY 2021 FY 2021 Low High Low High (in millions) Loss from operations $ (41.8 ) $ (39.8 ) $ (148.4 ) $ (138.4 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense* 20.0 20.0 80.0 80.0 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.8 0.8 3.4 3.4 One-time costs of acquisition — — — — Non-GAAP operating loss $ (21.0 ) $ (19.0 ) $ (65.0 ) $ (55.0 ) *Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software in previous periods.

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss guidance Q2 FY 2021 FY 2021 Low High Low High (in millions) Net loss $ (41.8 ) $ (39.8 ) $ (147.4 ) $ (137.4 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense* 20.0 20.0 80.0 80.0 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.8 0.8 3.4 3.4 One-time costs of acquisition — — — — Non-GAAP net loss $ (21.0 ) $ (19.0 ) $ (64.0 ) $ (54.0 ) *Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software in previous periods.

Smartsheet Inc.

Investor Relations Contact

Aaron Turner

investorrelations@smartsheet.com



Media Contact

Lindsay Bleier

pr@smartsheet.com