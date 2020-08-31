Smartsheet Expands Channel Presence in Australia and New Zealand with New Solution Partner

Data Integration Services Leader, ANATAS, joins Smartsheet Aligned

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced ANATAS, an FTS Group company, has joined Smartsheet Aligned, the company’s growing channel program which recently launched in the APAC region, as a Platinum Solution Partner.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Smartsheet Aligned program and the possibilities this partnership will deliver,” said Iain Elliott, Chief Architect at ANATAS. “Smartsheet is a clear leader in their industry and combined with our market experience, we are committed to enabling organisations across Australia and New Zealand to unlock the value of their data, create efficiencies and increase the return on investment of their solution.”

ANATAS has been a leading provider of data integration services across Australia and New Zealand for over 20 years. Demonstrating the highest commitment to sales, product, and professional services certification as a Smartsheet Aligned Platinum partner, this partnership will extend the reach of the Smartsheet platform through a team of product experts that assist customers throughout their evaluation, adoption and implementation journey. ANATAS’ ability to pull data from a customer’s existing applications to provide two-way synchronisation with Smartsheet through custom integrations will ensure organisations are able to develop unique solutions that tap into critical data insights that will drive business impact.

“ANATAS’ deep expertise in data integration and workflow automation design and management make them a valuable addition to our APAC partner community as many organisations look to reimagine the way they work and unlock new opportunities,” said Nigel Mendonca, Vice President, Asia Pacific at Smartsheet. “Along with growing our channel ecosystem through strategic partners like ANATAS, we are continuing to grow the Smartsheet team in Sydney to allow us to help more customers in the Asia Pacific region looking for enterprise-grade collaborative work management solutions.”

The Smartsheet Aligned program is built on value-based requirements that ensure channel partners are fully equipped to drive growth and customer satisfaction. Interested partners can learn more including how to become part of the program at the Smartsheet Aligned website.

