SmartHealth PayCard™ Brings Convenient Healthcare Payment Solution to the GoAskJay Marketplace

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The economic downturn caused by COVID-19 has left millions of Americans unemployed, with many searching for health insurance and the means to pay for out-of-pocket healthcare costs. SmartHealth PayCard, LLC,™ a healthtech payment solutions leader, and GoAskJay, an innovative new on-demand insurance marketplace, are teaming up to provide a path through the uncertainty.

SmartHealth PayCard™ is the newest addition to the growing roster of products and services available through GoAskJay, which uses artificial intelligence to provide insurance and other financial services offerings customized to meet the changing needs of today’s consumers.

“We launched GoAskJay to help today’s busy, on-the-go consumer cut through a highly cluttered insurance and financial services marketplace to access cutting-edge products best suited to their individual lifestyles,” said Uni Yost, CEO of GoAskJay. “We’re proud to offer SmartHealth PayCard as one of GoAskJay’s suite of products and services. It is the perfect complement to our insurance offerings, enabling to consumers to get the care they need when they need it.”

The SmartHealth PayCard Mastercard® credit card is a financial solution focused on healthcare expenses. It offers a revolving credit line of up to $30,000 to pay immediately for deductibles, copays, co-insurance, prescriptions, urgent/emergency care and other daily health needs not covered by traditional insurance, as well as veterinary services for pets. The SmartHealth PayCard gives cardholders the flexibility to see any healthcare provider and can be used to pay for health-related services anywhere Mastercard is accepted. At no additional cost, cardholders can also save up to 85 percent on prescriptions at pharmacies nationwide, as well as receive up to $5,000 in Accident Medical Expense benefits and a $5,000 Accidental Death benefit.

“SmartHealth PayCard is committed to helping patients overcome the obstacles to healthcare with a convenient way to charge those costs and pay them over time, which is more important than ever in this challenged economic environment,” said Jeff Blankinship, co-founder of SmartHealth PayCard. “We are very pleased to be a part of GoAskJay’s marketplace of innovative products and solutions tailored to fit the needs and values of today’s consumers.”

About SmartHealth PayCard, LLC

SmartHealth PayCard is committed to providing financial solutions to simplify and make healthcare affordable. We seek to introduce transformative change to healthcare that benefits patients, healthcare providers and society at large. Please visit smarthealthpaycard.com for more information.

About GoAskJay

GoAskJay is an on-demand insurance & financial marketplace tailored for any stage of your life or business. We use AI to match products to customers and have great humans to give you the experience you deserve. We are changing the face of insurance. For more information, please visit goaskjay.com.

SmartHealthPayCard:

Chris Barnes (214) 403-7587

chris@healthcarepaycard.com