SmartBear Connect 2020 Draws Thousands across 66 Countries for Interactive, Virtual Event

More than 3,000 register for live presentations and on-demand access to 40+ sessions, and invitation to join new global Slack community

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#APIs--SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, hosted its annual user conference, SmartBear Connect 2020, on April 27-28, 2020 in an all-new interactive, virtual format. Well-known speakers and leading brands, analysts, and SmartBear product owners delivered more than 40 sessions, which were presented in four concurrent streams, giving attendees the ability to create custom agendas and on-demand access to the event’s full catalog.

Attendees were also given access to a newly-launched SmartBear Connect 2020 online workspace, where hundreds participated in live Q&A and discussions with conference speakers, open source and commercial product founders, and SmartBear executives. The workspace will remain open to ongoing conversations, as well as future events and additional activities, according to the company.

“SmartBear Connect 2020 was a resounding success on a number of levels,” said SmartBear CMO, Cynthia Gumbert. “When the number of people who registered for the event exceeded our initial expectations by a wide margin, we knew we had put together the right agenda for those in any stage of the software delivery lifecycle. While we missed the face-to-face interactions with our user community, it was wonderful to see hundreds of conversations taking place online, as this event clearly gave people a lot to talk about.”

For on-demand access to the recordings from SmartBear Connect 2020, visit: https://smartbear.com/connect/replay/

About SmartBear

At SmartBear, we focus on your one priority that never changes: quality. We know delivering quality software over and over is complicated. So our tools are built to streamline your process while seamlessly working with all the tools you use – and will use. Whether it’s Swagger, Cucumber, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, TestComplete, or more, our tools are easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to integrate. We’re used by 7 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at over 22,000 organizations – including world-renowned innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, MasterCard, and Microsoft. Wherever you’re going, we’ll help you get there. Learn more at www.smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

