SmartAsset Releases White Paper, ‘How Coronavirus Changed the Investor-Advisor Relationship’

Special report details consumer trends that will shape the financial advisor profession in the years to come

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--SmartAsset, an award-winning financial technology company that helps more than 65 million people each month make smart financial decisions, today released a white paper titled, “How Coronavirus Changed the Investor-Advisor Relationship.” As a company that serves both sides of the wealth management marketplace, SmartAsset has been in a unique position to experience firsthand how both consumers and advisors are being affected and responding to the reverberating shocks of the coronavirus pandemic.

The data-backed report details how financial advisors and wealth managers have had to shift their prospecting and nurturing tactics due to shifting consumer trends. While the profession has been resilient in the face of financial downturns and headwinds in the past, it’s likely that the wealth management industry is experiencing a seismic shift that will continue to define the way that advisors run their practices even after the pandemic fades and things return to a new normal.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, consumers and business have accelerated years worth of digital transformation in only a few months. Consumers are increasingly searching for financial advisors online and are more open to working remotely with an advisor, who is not within driving distance. Plus, consumers are now more open to video conferencing and virtual events and the impact to the wealth management industry is just as dramatic. The pandemic has led to a significant increase in the number of people searching for wealth management support online. With greater consumer interest in wealth management and greater openness to working remotely, there is an enormous opportunity for financial advisory and wealth management firms to accelerate growth without the expense of opening local offices.

In the report, SmartAsset details two consumer trends that will shape the advisory profession in the years to come, including changes to the ways that consumers discover financial advisors and shifting preferences in how they receive financial advice.

To download the free report, please visit: https://getleads.smartasset.com/coronavirus-whitepaper/

About SmartAsset

Founded and headquartered in NYC, SmartAsset is a financial technology company that helps more than 65 million people each month make smart financial decisions. The company publishes data-driven content, topical guides, reviews, personalized calculators and educational tools to help people navigate life’s big personal finance decisions. Additionally, SmartAsset operates SmartAdvisor, which is the leading independent client acquisition platform for Financial Advisors in America. Forbes recently named SmartAsset as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2020. For more information, please visit SmartAsset.com and SmartAdvisorMatch.com.

About SmartAdvisor

SmartAdvisor is the leading client acquisition platform for financial advisors that is meaningfully changing how advisors approach marketing, business development and lead generation in the digital age. Owned and operated by SmartAsset - the web’s most-viewed source of personal financial information and advice - the SmartAdvisor platform helps fiduciary financial advisors and consumers build meaningful relationships. A new SmartAdvisor service, Live Connections, instantly connects validated, high-intent investors to certified advisors through a warm introductory phone call. Live Connections was recently recognized among the ‘Best Wealth Management Solutions’ (Finovate) and a “game-changer for the industry” (Financial Advisor Magazine). For more information, please visit https://smartasset.com/financial-advisor/about.

