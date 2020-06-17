Slice Wireless Solutions Selects FiberLight Network to Deliver Enhanced Airport WiFi Capabilities

Dedicated 5Gbps Fiber Internet Delivers Expanded Bandwidth and Scalability for Seamless Large-Scale Wireless Deployment

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FiberLight, LLC, a fiber infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of construction experience building mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, announces its network has been chosen by Slice Wireless Solutions to deliver public WiFi and Distributed Antenna System (DAS) wireless capabilities for the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI Marshall).

Slice Wireless, a provider of world-class WiFi solutions and network installations for SMBs, warehouses, large public areas and more, was in the process of taking over the BWI Marshall network from a previous provider. The company needed a solution that enabled them to transition without interrupting available service for individuals and businesses leveraging the public WiFi on the premises. As a customer-centric company, Slice Wireless’s priority was ensuring minimum downtime so as not to interrupt the thousands of users’ experience while still delivering an enhanced network for lower latency, higher bandwidth and augmented capabilities.

With such a large takeover of existing infrastructure, including 40 network closets and 190 access points, Slice Wireless selected FiberLight to implement a 5Gbps Enhanced Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) circuit on a 10Gbps port for easy bandwidth upgrades in the near future. This enabled Slice to move the existing connection to FiberLight’s circuit and router, capturing the switches and access points with minimal outage time and empowering the airport with 10 times its existing throughput. FiberLight’s Enhanced DIA offers maximum reliability over a single connection with multiple upstreams and a redundant IP network core to ensure multiple points of delivery.

“FiberLight was nothing but helpful, and we got levels of service from them that I would not receive from larger companies. Not only did they work with us on adding a contract exemption due to timeline concerns, they managed to get everything done, delivered and turned up ahead of schedule,” comments John Hutzler, COO of Slice Wireless. “There is no wireless without wires, and we need providers like FiberLight for the low-latency bandwidth that underscores everything and makes it work. Having good, reliable bandwidth partners is necessary for us, and we love working with companies who are nimble.”

“As the communications landscape trends wireless, focusing on DAS and WiFi—and empowering those capabilities—will define the value delivery and success throughout spaces like this going forward,” says Marc Dyman, Chief Revenue Officer of FiberLight. “This new dedicated fiber circuit at BWI Marshall delivers important advantages, including guaranteed bandwidth, enhanced throughput for the large number of users, better speed and more. We were happy to help Slice Wireless meet its customer and user satisfaction goals on an expedited timeline.”

FiberLight offers more than 20 years of dedicated expertise designing, building, maintaining and monitoring large-scale, custom high-capacity fiber infrastructure in some of the country’s most rapidly growing areas. The company’s dark fiber solutions deliver complete operational control, security and scalability, improving business operations and provisioning peace of mind for network and data center providers, large enterprises across the U.S. and up-the-stack partners who are evolving their capabilities.

