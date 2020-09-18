Slalom Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Place to Work and Fortune have honored Slalom as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Women. The ranking considered feedback representing over 4.9 million employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback. Slalom took the #34 spot on the list, up from #45 last year.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Best Workplace for Women for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition is so meaningful because it comes from employee feedback, and it’s heartwarming to see that my colleagues feel this way about Slalom even as we work through the headwinds of a pandemic together,” said Tony Rojas, President of Slalom. “I think our team should be proud that we are building a place where diversity matters, and where they are doing impactful work every day.”

“At Slalom, we truly value each person’s uniqueness and encourage our team members to bring their authentic selves to work. Celebrate Authenticity is one of our core values, and we want each person to feel included and valued,” said Lucy Hur, Chief People Officer. “To achieve our Company’s vision of a world in which every person has the opportunity to love their work and life, we must first bring this vision to life within our organization.”

The Best Workplaces for Women stand out for excelling in one of the nation’s most competitive marketplaces. Slalom is known for its caring and collaborative culture, grounded in the company’s core values and nurtured through people-centric programs like Slalom Speaks, an annual evening of talks that inspire, foster learning, and promote conversations that matter.

“Best workplaces like Slalom are committed to addressing gender issues and evolving their behaviors and mindsets to narrow the gender gap,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “By creating an inclusive culture, Best Workplaces on this list see an increase in innovation regardless of gender, giving them a competitive advantage to thrive during these uncertain times.”

The Best Workplaces for Women is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. This year, Great Place to Work and Fortune also ranked Slalom as #9 in Best Workplaces for Millennials, #3 in Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services, and #31 of 100 Best Companies to Work For—in addition to multiple market-specific rankings.

About Slalom

Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In over 35 markets across the US and around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They're backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 8,000 employees..

About the Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing over 4.9 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

