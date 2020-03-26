Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield Shares Updated Business Metrics During Tweetstorm on Impact of COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) today announced that CEO and co-founder Stewart Butterfield posted a series of messages to his personal Twitter account related to developments inside and outside of the company over the past three weeks. In those tweets, Butterfield provided several updated metrics related to usage of Slack and the performance of the business. These included:

Simultaneously connected users increased from 10.5 million on March 16, 2020 to 12.5 million on March 25, 2020

Returning teams, an internal metric that measures the growth and progression of newly-created work teams, has increased in recent weeks by more than 120% in Italy, 34% in Japan, and 33% in Korea

Newly-created work teams increased substantially from March 12, 2020 to March 25, 2020

From February 1, 2020 to March 25, 2020, Slack added 9,000 new paid customers, and over the same period average use of Slack increased approximately 20%

About Slack:

Slack has transformed business communication. It’s the leading channel-based messaging platform, used by millions to align their teams, unify their systems, and drive their businesses forward. Only Slack offers a secure, enterprise-grade environment that can scale with the largest companies in the world. It is a new layer of the business technology stack where people can work together more effectively, connect all their other software tools and services, and find the information they need to do their best work. Slack is where work happens.

