Skydio Scores $100 Million Series C

REDWOOD CITY — Skydio, a drone manufacturer and developer of autonomous flight technology, has raised $100 million in Series C funding led by Next47 with participation from Levitate Capital, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, and existing investors including Andreessen Horowitz, IVP, and Playground. The new round brings Skydio’s total funding to $170 million.

Skydio plans to use the new funding to accelerate product development and go-to-market expansion in enterprise and public sector markets.

Manually-operated consumer drones have dominated the last decade of drone technology adoption in the enterprise. Drones have become critical tools for many enterprises, federal agencies, and public safety organizations. But a variety of factors have limited the scope of deployments, including the complexity, risk, and training costs associated with manpower-intensive manual flight. Founded in 2014 by M.I.T. engineers with expertise in AI, robotics, cameras, and electric vehicles, Skydio unlocks the promise of drones through unmatched AI-powered autonomy. Building on the success of Skydio 2, an autonomous drone for consumers and enterprises, Skydio plans to further grow its enterprise customer base by introducing several new products and adding top executive talent.

“Enterprises have tasted the value that drones can provide, but are also feeling the pain of conventional manually flown systems. Deployments of drones are constrained by training time, pilot availability, and the difficulty of performing important tasks like detailed inspection,” said Adam Bry, CEO and Co-Founder of Skydio. “With Skydio 2, we set a new standard in AI for drones, and generated incredible traction from enterprise customers. With this funding and the addition of a world-class enterprise go-to-market and regulatory team, we are excited to take the next steps to bring autonomous drones to the enterprise.”

“The drone market has reached a critical mass of commercial revenues and top-down buying behaviors, solidifying our thesis that now is the right time to invest,” said T.J. Rylander, General Partner at Next47. “Skydio has what we firmly believe is the best autonomy stack in the world. While their innovation is in the software, they also developed the hardware to create an integrated product that fully capitalizes on autonomous capabilities. We’re excited to be a key partner in their growth.”