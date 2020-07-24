Sky Partners with TVSquared to Show True Picture of TV Effectiveness

Innovative Tech Helps Advertisers Directly Track Linear, On-Demand and Addressable TV Campaigns to Online Visits and Performance

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#OTT--Sky Media, the advertising sales arm of Sky, has announced its partnership with TVSquared, a global leader in TV attribution, to launch a market-leading direct web attribution tool across linear, on-demand and addressable TV advertising campaigns.

Bringing together TV viewing and web tracking data, Sky Media provides its advertisers and brands with an unprecedented picture of how TV drives interest, consideration, and sales performance. Advertisers and brands with Sky Media can measure the exact impact a TV campaign has in generating interest and subsequent traffic to a brand’s website and apps, answering longstanding questions from marketers.

Sky Media’s unrivalled viewing panel will link to an advertiser’s online analytics to track with complete certainty where audiences have come from. Brands will have full assurance who has visited an app or website after seeing a TV advert, which marks a clear improvement on existing methods that focus only on correlating increases in website traffic to TV spots. This enables brands to measure mid-funnel consideration and intent goals, link TV exposure to online response and directly understand the customer journey. All of this will be available to view via Sky Analytics, Sky Media’s self-serve reporting tool, allowing brands to plan and reactively adapt in real time.

“TV continues to remain the most trusted and impactful way for brands to engage current and future customers, illustrated by the growing number of digital native brands turning to TV. Being able to directly measure the impact TV has on driving web traffic and the resulting sales will be an immensely powerful tool. It’s really exciting to see the results for these campaigns come through. Our emerging insights show that there is a 50-100% increase in web visits attributed to TV versus traditional models. Clearly that means TV’s impact on advertising performance has been wildly underestimated,” said Dev Sangani, Director of Strategy and Capability, Sky Media.

Powered by TVSquared, Direct Web Attribution will be available across linear, on-demand, and addressable TV campaigns via AdSmart, with sponsorship being added in the coming months. Using TVSquared’s platform, Sky Media advertisers can easily access attribution, reach, frequency and reach extension analytics for their TV campaigns.

“Sky Media has always been at the forefront of providing advanced technology offerings to its advertisers, and this partnership continues that path of innovation,” said Calum Smeaton, CEO and Founder, TVSquared. “TV can be measured and optimised with a focus on business outcomes – and Sky Media and TVSquared are enabling that for thousands of advertisers at scale today. This is an impactful and transformative change that is moving the TV ad market forward, not only in the UK, but worldwide.”

With access to this new capability, advertisers with Sky Media can:

Quantify TV’s impact on the full-funnel outcomes that matter most to them — from website traffic, to intent, consideration and even sales

See performance and cost-effectiveness for addressable and linear TV – including media dimensions such as audience and creative, days, dayparts, networks, programmes and genres

Reveal insights to inform ROI-positive optimisations, planning and more targeted buys

About Sky Media

Sky Media is the advertising sales arm of Sky, helping businesses of all shapes and sizes to grow. Through world-class premium content & channels, combined with market leading data-driven innovations like AdSmart, Sky Media gives brands access to audiences wherever they are, however they watch.

Reaching over 95% of the UK population, Sky Media represents over 130 channels including all of Sky’s quality channels and sites including Sky Sports, Sky News, Sky One, Sky Cinema, Sky Arts, Sky Atlantic, Sky Crime, Sky Comedy, Sky Witness, Sky Nature, Sky Documentaries and Sky HISTORY. Sky Media also sells on behalf of a range of renowned broadcasters including Viacom (Channel 5, MTV), Discovery, FOX, Sony, A+E Networks, AMC & Star TV.

As Europe’s leading direct-to-consumer media and entertainment company and owned by Comcast NBCUniversal, Sky Media has a truly global footprint. Whether local, national or international, new to TV, a startup looking to scale quickly or an established brand; Sky Media’s award-winning solutions deliver for brands.

Website: www.SkyMedia.co.uk

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sky-media-uk/

Website: www.Adsmartfromsky.co.uk

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/adsmart-from-sky/

About TVSquared

TVSquared is the largest global enterprise platform for cross-screen, multi-touch attribution across all forms of linear and digital TV content. TVSquared’s always-on analytics platform empowers brands, agencies, networks and publishers to quantify TV’s impact, tie TV to business outcomes and optimize ad performance across TV everywhere. Thousands of advertisers in more than 70 countries work with TVSquared to measure TV across millions of households and billions of ad impressions. Learn more at www.tvsquared.com.

