Skillz Named Fastest Growing Company by Inc.

Skillz is the first eSports company to top the list, helping to validate the eSports industry which is projected to be a $5 billion global business by 2020. Recognized as a pioneer in the mobile eSports category, Skillz now powers over 500,000 eSports competitions per day for thousands of game developers worldwide.

Over 12 million gamers use Skillz to compete in mobile games across 3,000+ game studios. Skillz awarded more than 46% of all eSports prizes and broadcast over 40 million minutes of footage to spectators worldwide in 2016. Founded in 2012, Skillz is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading venture capitalists as well as the owners of the New England Patriots, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Mets.

“With over six million private companies in America, it’s a tremendous achievement to rank number one,” said Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of Skillz. “Our growth is a testament to the hard work of the incredible Skillz team and our developer partners. Today marks a turning point in the growing dominance of eSports within the broader sports industry.”

This placement on the Inc. 5000 comes on the heels of Skillz being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list as one of the world’s most ambitious and innovative companies changing the global business landscape.

The Inc. 5000 list represents the fastest growing companies in the nation, based on percentage revenue growth in the previous three years. To qualify, companies have to be based in the U.S., privately held, for profit, and independent. The ranking is based on either audited financials or tax returns for the prior three year period.