SKIDATA Selected to Create and Implement State-Of-The-Art Parking Technology System for City of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SKIDATA, the world leader in parking access and revenue management, has been selected by the City of Tampa to create and implement a city-wide gated parking revenue control system. The advanced system will offer seamless LPR capability by allowing exiting without stopping to pay. It will also provide real-time centralized processing of parking utilization data to help city parking administrators manage parking assets more efficiently and effectively.

“We are excited to be partnering with the City of Tampa to create this state-of-the-art parking revenue technology,” said Alex Franco, business development manager for SKIDATA’s Southeast region. “This technology will provide a much more user-friendly parking experience, permitting LPR billing at entry and then allowing the driver to exit without stopping to pay at exits.”

The SKIDATA parking technology suite will manage over 8,500 parking spaces in 9 garages located across the city. It will feature automated access control gates in all 83 lanes, and license plate recognition (LPR) cameras in 70 entrance and exit lanes. Most garages will also have SKIDATA’s unique Dashboard.Gate informational signage technology to inform parkers of parking rates, availability, and other important information. The system will be powered SKIDATA’s cloud-based sweb.Control technology, which will allow city parking administrators to manage the parking system or individual garages remotely, from anyplace.

