SKIDATA Introduces World’s Most Advanced Common Access Solution for People and Vehicles

DENVER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SKIDATA Inc., the world’s leading provider of solutions to manage access to parking facilities, ski resorts, and stadiums, has introduced the world’s most advanced common access solution for people and vehicles. Built on SKIDATA’s powerful software platforms, the common access technology allows patrons to use the same credential for access to events or ski slopes and parking.

“This integrated technology suite provides unprecedented convenience,” said Chris McKenty, vice president of SKIDATA. “Now skiers, concert goers, sports fans—really, anyone attending an event—can use the same credential from the moment they drive up to the parking facility until the event is over.”

SKIDATA’s common access solution uses the company’s software platforms to manage all access credentials. At ski resorts, skiers can use their lift tickets to enter the parking facility upon arriving at the mountain. The lift ticket can also be programmed to provide access to ski lodges, patrons’ rooms in lodges, and of course, ski lifts. In addition to providing extraordinary convenience, the system also provides invaluable utilization data to resort managers about how patrons are using parking, hospitality, and skiing resources that can be used to better manage the resort.

Similarly, the common access solution allows fans to use their event tickets or season passes to enter parking facilities, event venues, and venue suites. The platform can also be used to manage tailgating at sporting events, even allowing stadium managers to implement dynamic pricing, offering premium pricing for more desirable parking spaces.

“This platform is a game changer for ski resort and entertainment venues,” said McKenty. “Because it’s completely customizable to the unique needs of owners, each venue can tailor the technology to provide the best experience possible for patrons.”

About SKIDATA

SKIDATA is an international leader in the field of access solutions and their management. Almost 10,000 SKIDATA installations worldwide in ski resorts, stadiums, airports, shopping malls, cities, spa & wellness facilities, trade fairs and amusement parks provide secure and reliable access and entry control for people and vehicles. SKIDATA places great value in providing solutions that are intuitive, easy to use, and secure. The integrated concepts of SKIDATA solutions help clients optimize performance and maximize profits. SKIDATA Group (www.skidata.com) belongs to the publicly traded Swiss Kudelski Group (www.nagra.com), a leading provider of digital security solutions.


Contacts

Bill Smith
Smith Phillips
(603) 491-4280
bsmith@smith-phillips.com

