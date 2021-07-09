Skedulo Reels In $75 Million Led by Softbank

SAN FRANCISCO — Skedulo, a provider of deskless productivity software for businesses, announced the company raised $75 million in its series C, led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and celebrated the booking of 35 million appointments through its platform.

Skedulo has now raised $115 million to date. Other investors include M12 (Microsoft’s venture arm), Costanoa Ventures and Blackbird.

“The pandemic dramatically accelerated the adoption of digital services for workers across many industries, including those who don’t work in a traditional office setting. Powered by AI and machine learning, Skedulo’s cloud-based software helps enterprises increase productivity by enabling them to intelligently manage and support deskless workforces,” said Priya Saiprasad, Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers. “We are pleased to partner with Matt and the Skedulo team to support their ambition of becoming the new standard for deskless workforce productivity.”

Skedulo serves deskless workers who are not in a traditional office setting, representing 80% of the workforce and 2.7 billion people worldwide. With less than 5% of software investments focused on this segment, the market is largely underserved despite 76% of companies expecting a double-digit increase in deskless workers in the next year. Skedulo’s deskless productivity cloud allows companies to manage, engage and analyze deskless workers across a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, utilities, solar, non-profits, public sector, construction and more.

Over the last three years, Skedulo has seen their annual recurring revenue increase 400%, and has expanded its global reach with partnerships all over the world. With the most recent investment, Skedulo will continue to develop and scale its platform, expand internationally and champion deskless workers across key industries.

“Throughout 2020, Skedulo helped frontline and deskless workers do their jobs more efficiently and effectively so they could focus on their roles – from mobile phlebotomists and vaccine administrators to solar technicians and commercial cleaning professionals,” said Skedulo CEO Matt Fairhurst. “This year proved the significant need for deskless scheduling and productivity technology worldwide, and we will leverage the latest funding to continue to push the limits of innovation.”

Skedulo played a critical role in the fight against COVID-19, first assisting frontline workers with COVID-19 testing, having been selected by BioReference Laboratories, an OPKO Health company, to co-create a high capacity scheduling solution, and then with the vaccination rollout, partnering with governments globally like the country of New Zealand, the province of Ontario, and several U.S. states – including California, Maine, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio and more.

“We needed an efficient, agile and frictionless platform to optimize our patient-centric experience,” said Vinny Pacione, Vice President, Consumer Technology and Digital Solutions at BioReference Laboratories. “Leveraging Skedulo’s technology helped us provide COVID-19 testing for millions of patients across the country and significantly reduced patient wait-time. By co-creating a solution with Skedulo, we were able to scale our operations to meet the growing patient demand.”