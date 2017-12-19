Sizzler to Open on Christmas Day

Many Sizzler restaurants will be sizzling this Christmas including one in Santa Clara.

The Mission Viejo-based steakhouse chain plans to open on Christmas Day for customers who would rather eat out than at home. The available menu includes traditional favorites, such as Steak & Lobster, as well as a new entrée, Bourbon Peppercorn Sirloin Cuts, freshly prepared in Sizzler’s kitchens.

Steak & Lobster is a holiday classic, featuring six-ounces of USDA tri tip sirloin hand-cut in-house daily and a cold water lobster tail. The entrée includes a choice of side dish. The steak may be upgraded to eight ounces for a small additional charge.

The new Bourbon Peppercorn Sirloin Cuts mixes morsels of tri tip sirloin with red bell peppers and mushrooms in a hearty bourbon peppercorn sauce. It is served on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes and topped with crispy onion straws.

“One of the trends we have noticed in recent years is an increase in business on special occasions, including holidays,” said Kristina Van Bruggen, vice president of Marketing.

The Unlimited Craft Salad Bar spotlights Sweet Potato Pomegranate Salad for the holidays. This festively colored seasonal salad combines spring mix with chopped kale, roasted sweet potatoes, pomegranate seeds, green onion, sunflower seeds and crumbled feta cheese. It comes dressed with Honey Cider Vinaigrette.

Cinnamon Roasted Sweet Potatoes are back on the holiday salad bar. Besides tasting good, this superfood is full of antioxidants. It is good for boosting energy, immunity and digestive health.

Sizzler also is offering a new lunchtime special: French Onion French Dip Sandwich. Shredded tri tip sirloin steak is topped with Swiss cheese and served on ciabatta bread. It includes French onion au jus for dipping, a side of fries and a non-alcoholic beverage, such as coffee, tea or a fountain drink. Prices may vary by location.

Bourbon Peppercorn Sirloin Cuts, Sweet Potato Pomegranate Salad and the French Dip lunch special are available through Dec. 31, 2017, at participating locations.

View locations open on Christmas here.