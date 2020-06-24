Simplify Healthcare Tripled Its CMS PBP Bid Submissions for 2021 Medicare Advantage Plans Through eMedicareSync™

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simplify Healthcare is proud to announce that the Medicare Advantage individual plans filed through eMedicareSync™ have tripled since last year and accounted for 25% of the total PBPs and 20% of the total EGWPs filed with CMS for 2021.

This achievement further validates the value of the intuitive platform as a single source of truth. It has been a great year for PBP submissions, where 1,413 individual plans and 335 EGWPs were filed through eMedicareSync™. The automated solution also helped one of our clients upload 400 fields of data for over 150 plans in less than two days, which is a phenomenal value addition.

COVID-19 complicated this year’s bid submission since the changes CMS published in April (such as adding comprehensive telehealth services) were much more substantial than in the past. Near bid-submission, the Simplify Healthcare team incorporated CMS’s changes and released it to our clients within one week.

Last-minute fire drills, changes to benefit plan requirements, ANOC/EOC and SB documents, and CMS penalties due to error-prone manual processes have long been industry challenges. eMedicareSync™ automated the end-to-end CMS PBP product configuration and document generation process, enabling Medicare Advantage Plans to house all MA plans in a single source of truth.

eMedicareSync™ is the industry’s first benefit plan management system delivering an end-to-end solution, starting with plan development to PBP bid submission through document generation. With eMedicareSync™, Medicare Advantage Plans can update and export PBP compatible files to the CMS’s Plan Benefit Package (PBP) system with just a few clicks, ensuring that guardrails, validations, version controls, and other benefits are quickly realized.

eMedicareSync™ can decrease up to 90% of submission errors, lower administrative costs, and increase the ability to handle last-minute CMS changes. Simplify Healthcare stays on top of CMS mandated changes to update its solution, so customers no longer need to manage this.

“ We are delighted and proud to announce that the Medicare Advantage individual plans filed through eMedicareSync™ have tripled since last year, accounting for 25% of the PBPs filed with CMS this year. This further establishes the value of the eMedicareSync™ platform as a single source of truth, enabling the end-to-end MA product lifecycle management right from PBP submissions to document generation.”

- Tasneem Chital, Director – Product Solutions, Simplify Healthcare.

" Our ability to quickly respond to the significant number of CMS requirements changes on behalf of our clients has earned us the trust of leaders in the Medicare Advantage space. eMedicareSync™ is a game-changer for our clients. We appreciate that our clients have trusted Simplify Healthcare with their PBP submissions, tripling our plan submissions over last year and allowing us to submit 25% of the plans in the U.S.”

- Mohammed Vaid, CEO and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare

ABOUT SIMPLIFY HEALTHCARE

Simplify Healthcare is a rapidly growing technology solutions provider that addresses the toughest challenges faced by Health Plans in today’s competitive marketplace. Simplify Healthcare was awarded the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500, recognized in the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of Americas’ fastest-growing private companies, listed as a sample vendor in 2018 Gartner Hype Cycle for value-based reconciliation solutions, won the 2018 Corp! Magazine Michigan’s Bright Spot award and Corp! 2016 Technology Innovation award, was named the sole leader in IDC’s Health Plan Product/Plan Benefit Configuration Solutions Vendor Assessment in 2016 and voted the Best Newcomer for 2014 at the Healthcare IT Summit.

For more information, please visit simplifyhealthcare.com.

