Simplify Healthcare recognized in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2020 Report

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simplify Healthcare, a leading healthcare technology enterprise solutions and services provider, announced it has been recognized in the Gartner ‘Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2020’ as one of the few vendors for payer value-based payment reconciliation. The company is also cited in two other recent Gartner reports, ‘How U.S. Healthcare Payer CIOs Can Best Deploy Health Benefits Product Configuration’ and ‘Adopt Value-Based Payment Reconciliation Systems Soon to Meet Expanding Healthcare Payer Needs.’

The Gartner annual ‘Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2020 Report’ tracks and measures the maturity and adoption rates of emerging payer technologies in the U.S. Healthcare Payer industry. The report is designed to help Healthcare service providers understand and prioritize significant technology trends and realities.

Simplify Healthcare’s Advanced Payment Platform (AP2)™ is a comprehensive Value-Based Payment Reconciliation solution enabling Health Plans to capture accurate value-based reimbursements, automate the reconciliation process, and combine the payer’s analytics capability with a powerful reimbursement engine to complement current claims-based fee-for-value payments.

AP2™ is a modular end-to-end solution that lets you house all your non-bundled fee-for-value payment programs in a single solution, manage bundled payments with agile analytics capability, and generate payments with just a few clicks. It is suitable for all lines of business, including commercial and government programs.

Simplify Healthcare continues its fast-paced innovation to deliver cutting-edge solutions for payers and providers that seamlessly integrate into the existing infrastructures and workflows. The company’s suite of enterprise solutions enables Health Plans to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, accuracy, compliance of FFV reimbursements, and speed-to-market by up to 70%.

“We are continually advancing our capabilities to deliver value to healthcare payers. We are thrilled that Gartner recognizes Simplify Healthcare and its solution to address the market need for Value-Based Payment Reconciliation and improve compliance of FFV reimbursements. We will continue to serve the health plans with our cloud-based automated platform to help them drive cost, improve quality, and Provider relations.”

- Mohammed Vaid, CEO and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare is a rapidly growing technology solutions provider that addresses the toughest challenges faced by Health Plans in today’s competitive marketplace. Simplify Healthcare was awarded the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500, recognized in the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of Americas’ fastest-growing private companies, listed as a sample vendor in 2018 Gartner Hype Cycle for value-based reconciliation solutions, won the 2018 Corp! Magazine Michigan’s Bright Spot award and Corp! 2016 Technology Innovation award, was named the sole leader in IDC’s Health Plan Product/Plan Benefit Configuration Solutions Vendor Assessment in 2016 and voted the Best Newcomer for 2014 at the Healthcare IT Summit.

