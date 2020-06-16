Simplify Healthcare is proud to support Maker’s Merci, an initiative empowering communities with the art of giving.

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simplify Healthcare is proud to announce our partnership with Maker’s Merci – a new non-profit focused on empowering communities and helping those in need. It is an initiative by Mohammed Vaid (CEO and Chief Architect, Simplify Healthcare) to create a better and more sustainable world with the art of giving.

We are pleased to provide a significant contribution, enabling Maker’s Merci to launch the organization and its website – makersmerci.org today.

Maker’s Merci is a non-profit organization with a mission to raise awareness, achieve sustainability, act against the rising poverty issues, and support and mobilize the caring power of communities to advance the common good. Its initiatives primarily focus on food assistance, education support and training, healthcare services support, and filling gaps in elderly and orphan care.

“We are humbled to support the important causes of the non-profit – ‘Maker’s Merci.’ This is also our way of saying ‘Merci – Thank you’ for the abundance provided to us and giving us the ability to share with those in need.” - Mohammed Vaid, Founding Patron, Maker’s Merci

Maker’s Merci supports its programs through donations and collaborates with volunteers and partners to help those in need. There are multiple ways you can get involved with the organization:

Donate – You can support the fundraising activity through financial contributions to help us make a difference to society.

– You can support the fundraising activity through financial contributions to help us make a difference to society. Become a volunteer – Volunteer and help us spread smiles by delivering various services.

– Volunteer and help us spread smiles by delivering various services. Partner with us – Join us in our journey to raise money or provide services/support.

ABOUT SIMPLIFY HEALTHCARE

Driving healthcare efficiency by unleashing the power of technology-enabled SaaS solutions.

Simplify Healthcare is a rapidly growing technology solutions provider that addresses the toughest challenges faced by Health Plans in today’s competitive marketplace. Simplify Healthcare was awarded the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500, recognized in the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of Americas’ fastest-growing private companies, listed as a sample vendor in 2018 Gartner Hype Cycle for value-based reconciliation solutions, won the 2018 Corp! Magazine Michigan’s Bright Spot award and Corp! 2016 Technology Innovation award and was named the sole leader in IDC’s Health Plan Product/Plan Benefit Configuration Solutions Vendor Assessment in 2016 and voted the Best Newcomer for 2014 at the Healthcare IT Summit.

For more information, please visit www.simplifyhealthcare.com.

About Maker’s Merci

Driven by values and fueled by passion for creating a better and sustainable world, Maker’s Merci is an initiative that alleviates poverty and delivers vital services, relief, and support to those in crisis.

The organization helps via donations or collaborates with volunteers and partners to spread smiles and help those in need. Its initiatives primarily focus on food assistance, education support and training, healthcare services support, and filling gaps in elderly and orphan care.

For more information, please visit makersmerci.org.

Simplify Healthcare

Harry Jordan

Chief Operating Officer

Email: info@simplifyhealthcare.com

Phone: (844) 720-6678