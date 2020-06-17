BusinessWire

SIMON Launches Dynamic New Website, Showcasing Industry-Leading Education and Analytics Platform for Financial Advisors

The all new, mobile-friendly website also offers user-friendly navigation, an interactive design, and client-friendly educational content for structured investments and annuities


NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FinTech--As an extension to its innovative digital platform for financial advisors, SIMON Markets LLC and SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC (“SIMON”) this week introduced a new, dynamic, public-facing website. The new site showcases the features and functionality of SIMON’s leading-edge wealth management platform, with user-friendly navigation and additional content focused on giving advisors the data and insight they need to better understand and serve the needs of their clients. SIMON’s platform offers a centralized hub of tools and analytics to help financial advisors, RIAs, private bankers, and licensed insurance professionals scale and grow their wealth management practices.

The new simon.io experience reflects the company’s vision to radically simplify wealth management, enabling new ways to communicate its value proposition to various audiences. Designed for a streamlined experience, navigation directs to all new content, encouraging visitors to:

  • Explore the features and functionality of SIMON’s platform solutions
  • Engage with client-friendly resources focused on investment education and market insight
  • Follow what SIMON Says in the news and on social media
  • Meet the company, its milestones, and its investors
  • Catch a glimpse of the team behind SIMON and apply for open positions

In today’s digitally connected world, SIMON is excited to launch its new public website as its next step to further distinguish its presence in the marketplace with a stronger, more streamlined identity that will thrive for years to come. The company looks forward to continuing to build the SIMON brand with industry-leading technology that empowers financial advisors to better serve the life and legacy goals of their clients.

About SIMON

An award-winning fintech company, SIMON is committed to transforming the digital experience for financial advisors, enabling them to better serve their clients. SIMON’s intelligent and innovative platform delivers an end-to-end digital suite of tools, empowering advisors with on-demand education, an intuitive marketplace, real-time analytics, and post-trade servicing for complete lifecycle management. With a focus on reshaping the advisor experience, SIMON is setting new industry standards, simplifying the complex, and delivering structured investment and insurance solutions to investment professionals, centralized within one unique ecosystem.

For more information about SIMON, visit www.simon.io and follow the company on LinkedIn. Securities products and services offered by SIMON Markets LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC, Member FINRA / SIPC. Annuities and insurance services provided by SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC.


