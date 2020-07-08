SIMON Introduces Allianz Life as Newest Carrier to Join InsurTech Platform’s Marketplace

Allianz Life is now delivering its annuity products to Raymond James advisors for the first time through SIMON’s Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FinTech--SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC (“SIMON”) is pleased to introduce Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (“Allianz Life”)—a leading provider of annuities in the U.S.—to its annuities platform and digital marketplace for Raymond James wealth managers.

Expanding SIMON’s Marketplace with the onboarding of Allianz Life delivers not only a broader selection of annuities products to Raymond James advisors on SIMON’s platform, but also the depth of analytics they seek to effectively serve the wealth management and retirement needs of their clients.

Raymond James advisors can now seamlessly find and explore Allianz Life’s annuity products and features, run powerful allocation and income analytics within these products, and access product-specific marketing literature—all from directly within SIMON’s interactive platform.

Corey Walther, President of Allianz Life Financial Services, commented: “Allianz Life is committed to helping advisors better serve their clients so they are able to attain their retirement goals. SIMON gives advisors the tools they need to help them incorporate protection and retirement income into client portfolios more effectively, leading to better outcomes.”

Jason Broder, CEO of SIMON, added: “SIMON is proud that industry leaders like Allianz Life recognize the value our platform delivers. We are excited about the partnership and look forward to supporting their annuity products with robust analytics that showcase their power as retirement savings vehicles.”

Scott Stolz, President of Raymond James Insurance Group, who has played an integral role in the SIMON Annuities roll out to all Raymond James advisors earlier this year added: “SIMON greatly simplifies all required annuity education by combining it together into a single, easy to use platform that resides on each of our advisors’ desktop. With Allianz joining the SIMON platform, our advisors now also have access to tools within the Marketplace that will help them decide which of the many potential Allianz annuity solutions will best meet their clients’ financial objectives. More importantly, we’re excited about the fact that the SIMON platform is quickly evolving into the premier annuity tool in the industry.” For more information on Raymond James, please visit www.raymondjames.com.

SIMON specializes in an innovative, modern approach to education and analytics for structured investment and insurance solutions, delivering end-to-end education, marketplace, and lifecycle management so advisors can help clients accomplish their life and legacy goals.

About SIMON

An award-winning fintech company, SIMON is committed to transforming the digital experience for wealth management professionals, enabling them to better serve their clients. SIMON’s intelligent and innovative platform delivers an end-to-end digital suite of tools to more than 30,000 financial professionals, who serve more than $3 trillion in assets, empowering them with on-demand education, an intuitive marketplace, real-time analytics, and lifecycle management. With a focus on reshaping the wealth management experience, SIMON is setting new industry standards, simplifying the complex, and delivering structured investment and insurance solutions to financial professionals, centralized within one unique ecosystem.

For more information about SIMON, visit www.simon.io and follow the company on LinkedIn. Securities products and services offered by SIMON Markets LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC, Member FINRA / SIPC. Annuities and insurance services provided by SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC.

About Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, one of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2020, has been keeping its promises since 1896 by helping Americans achieve their retirement income and protection goals with a variety of annuity and life insurance products. In 2019, Allianz Life provided additional value to its policyholders via distributions of more than $10.4 billion. As a leading provider of fixed index annuities, Allianz Life is part of Allianz SE, a global leader in the financial services industry with over 147,000 employees in more than 70 countries. Allianz Life is a proud sponsor of Allianz Field® in St. Paul, Minnesota, home of Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United.

Products are issued by Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, 5701 Golden Hills Drive, Minneapolis, MN 55416-1297. 800.542.5427. www.allianzlife.com. In New York, products are issued by Allianz Life Insurance Company of New York, 1633 Broadway, 42nd Floor, New York, NY 10019-7585. www.allianzlife.com/new-york Variable products are distributed by their affiliate, Allianz Life Financial Services, LLC, member FINRA, 5701 Golden Hills Drive, Minneapolis, MN 55416-1297. Only Allianz Life Insurance Company of New York is authorized to offer annuities and life insurance in the state of New York.

