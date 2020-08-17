Silver Peak Named Overall SD-WAN Category Winner on CRN’s 2020 Annual Report Card

Solution Providers Recognize Silver Peak as a Top-Class Channel Provider of SD-WAN

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silver Peak®, the global SD-WAN (Software-defined Wide Area Network) leader, delivering the transformational promise of the cloud with a self-driving wide area network™, is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Silver Peak the overall winner in the SD-WAN category of the 2020 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards. Silver Peak also garnered recognition in the product innovation, support, partnership, and managed and cloud services sub-categories. One of the most prestigious honors in the IT industry, the award acclaims the company’s success and efforts in earning high solution provider satisfaction with the products and services it provides to their channel partners.

Now in its 35th year, the CRN ARC Awards recognize and celebrate best-in-class vendors that are committed to driving channel growth and demonstrate outstanding channel performance. It also provides the channel community with candid feedback from solution providers that’s essential for revamping vendor product offerings, bolstering partner support programs, and improving partner communications to help foster successful long-term relationships.

“Silver Peak has always focused on being a channel-first company, providing our channel partners with the robust programs and enablement resources they need to build high-growth profitable SD-WAN business practices,” said Teresa Schneider, vice president of partner marketing at Silver Peak. “Receiving this recognition based on direct input from our partners underscores that our Partner Edge program is enabling our partners to achieve the type of transformative success that we aspired to deliver.”

Silver Peak Partner Edge Program

Silver Peak continuously invests and refines its global Partner Edge program to accelerate partner engagement, enablement and customer acquisition. The ultimate goal of the program is to enable partners to accelerate growth in the rapidly expanding SD-WAN market and better serve customers by rewarding revenue attainment and training achievements. Silver Peak enables partners to connect to the market opportunity by offering customers a single centrally managed WAN edge platform that unifies SD-WAN, firewall, segmentation, routing, WAN optimization, and application visibility and control. The Unity EdgeConnect™ SD-WAN edge platform continuously learns and adapts to meet the requirements of enterprise customers, delivering the highest quality of experience to application users and IT organizations.

More than 3,000 solution providers in North America were asked to participate in this year’s ARC Survey to rate their satisfaction with more than 60 vendor partners. Survey participants scored vendors in 24 major product categories, based on their performance across four criteria: product innovation, support, partnership, and managed and cloud services. This invitation-only survey of each vendor’s top channel partners was conducted by The Channel Company’s research team.

“Developing a successful vendor-channel partner relationship is dependent on how well vendors can meet their channel partners’ expectations, and we're thrilled to be able to recognize these vendors who go the extra mile to make sure they are delivering best-in-class products and program offerings to their channel partners,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. “CRN’s Annual Report Card not only offers tremendous insight into channel opinions of their vendor partners, but also provides vendors with actionable feedback that plays a pivotal role in shaping their channel strategy. Congratulations to the award winners and we look forward to recognizing them at our XChange+ 2020 hybrid conference this August.”

Winners of the coveted 2020 CRN ARC Awards will be acknowledged in the ARC Winner’s Circle at The Channel Company’s XChange+ Virtual Experience taking place on August 20th. Additional coverage of the CRN 2020 ARC results can be viewed online at www.crn.com/arc and will be featured in the October 2020 issue of CRN Magazine.

About Silver Peak

Silver Peak, the global SD-WAN leader, delivers the transformational promise of the cloud with a business-first networking model. The Unity EdgeConnect™ self-driving wide area network platform liberates enterprises from conventional WAN approaches to transform the network from a constraint to a business accelerant. More than 2,000 globally distributed enterprises have deployed Silver Peak SD-WAN solutions across 100 countries. Learn more at silver-peak.com.

© 2020 Silver Peak Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Silver Peak, the Silver Peak logo, and all Silver Peak product names, logos, and brands are trademarks or registered trademarks of Silver Peak Systems, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company is The Channel Catalyst. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled IT channel experience, we drive innovation and growth across the technology landscape. The IT channel is our sole focus and passion, and we deliver maximum value to technology suppliers, solution providers, and IT professionals every day. To learn more, please visit www.thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2020 The Channel Company, LLC. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company

Jennifer Hogan

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

Silver Peak Systems, Inc.

Danielle Ostrovsky

410-302-9459

dostrovsky@silver-peak.com