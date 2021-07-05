Silicon Valley Companies Raising Funding in July
Here’s an updated list of companies in Silicon Valley and the entire state of California that have raised money during the month of July 2021.
This list will be updated throughout the month:
|Company
|Headquarters
|Funding Amount
|Investors
|Date Announced
|Singularity 6
|Los Angeles
|$30 Million Series B
|Led by FunPlus Ventures, with Andreessen Horowitz and LVP, Transcend, Anthos Capital
|July 1, 2021
|Nabis
|San Francisco
|$23 Million Series B
|FJ Labs, Artemis Growth Partners, Silverleaf Venture Partners, Liquid 2 Ventures
|July 1, 2021
|Osmind
|San Francisco
|$15 Million Series A
|Led by Future Ventures, with General Catalyst, Tiger Global, Offline Ventures, and AME Cloud Ventures
|July 1, 2021
|Karat Financial
|Los Angeles
|$26 Million Series A
|Led by Union Square Ventures with GGV Capital and SignalFire
|July 1, 2021
|Cake
|Los Angeles
|$4 Million Seed
|Led by Lerer Hippeau with Sugar Capital, Brand Foundry Ventures, Selva Ventures, Silas Capital
|July 1, 2021
|RidePanda
|San Francisco
|$3.75 Million
|Porsche Ventures, Yamaha Motor Ventures, Proeza Ventures, and General Catalyst
|July 1, 2021