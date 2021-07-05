News Venture Funding

Silicon Valley Companies Raising Funding in July

Editor

Here’s an updated list of companies in Silicon Valley and the entire state of California that have raised money during the month of July 2021.

This list will be updated throughout the month:

Company HeadquartersFunding AmountInvestorsDate Announced
Singularity 6Los Angeles$30 Million Series BLed by FunPlus Ventures, with Andreessen Horowitz and LVP, Transcend, Anthos CapitalJuly 1, 2021
NabisSan Francisco$23 Million Series BFJ Labs, Artemis Growth Partners, Silverleaf Venture Partners, Liquid 2 Ventures July 1, 2021
OsmindSan Francisco$15 Million Series ALed by Future Ventures, with General Catalyst, Tiger Global, Offline Ventures, and AME Cloud VenturesJuly 1, 2021
Karat FinancialLos Angeles$26 Million Series ALed by Union Square Ventures with GGV Capital and SignalFireJuly 1, 2021
CakeLos Angeles$4 Million SeedLed by Lerer Hippeau with Sugar Capital, Brand Foundry Ventures, Selva Ventures, Silas CapitalJuly 1, 2021
RidePandaSan Francisco$3.75 MillionPorsche Ventures, Yamaha Motor Ventures, Proeza Ventures, and General CatalystJuly 1, 2021