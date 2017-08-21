Silicon Valley Bank Welcomes Four Startups to Accelerator

SANTA CLARA — Silicon Valley Bank and First Data, a global leader in commerce-enabling technology, have selected four startups to participate in Class 6 of Commerce.Innovated., an accelerator designed to help commerce, payments, and fintech companies grow their businesses. The four-month virtual program provides participants with operational mentorship from Silicon Valley Bank, First Data, and their respective networks.

The four companies selected to participate in the current class come from across the U.S. and provide a variety of solutions for businesses and consumers:

Apostrophe: A healthcare savings-as-a-service startup for self-insured employers based in Denver

Blueprint Registry: A peer-to-peer gifting and life event fundraising platform based in Seattle

Finix: A payment infrastructure platform enabling real-time push-to-card disbursements based in San Francisco

Headnote: A transaction network for the legal industry based in San Francisco

“As the category of fintech expands, Commerce.Innovated. continues to attract various companies that are bringing differentiated models to market,” said Reetika Grewal, Head of Silicon Valley Bank’s Payments Strategy and Solutions Group. “I’m always impressed by the passion and caliber of the entrepreneurs we see through the program. We’re excited to work closely with Class 6 to support the participants’ impressive business goals.”

“At First Data, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. It’s exciting to see the disruptive technology these startups are working to bring to market, especially when you consider how they could be shaping the daily consumer experience for the future,” said Christine Larsen, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer, First Data. “I’m delighted to see Class 6 take shape and look forward to watching their growth as they move through the Commerce.Innovated. program.”